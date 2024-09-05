Rajasthan govt working to create 'investment-friendly' environment: CM

The Rajasthan government is working towards creating an investment-friendly environment for industrialists and to attract investment in every sector, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Attending the Economic Times Rajasthan Business Summit here, he said that the government is committed to developing the state as a hub of economic development and investment.

In a statement, Sharma said that recently when a film producer told about the need for a film city in Rajasthan, the government identified the land and started the process of its allotment within four hours.