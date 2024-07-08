Business Standard
Violence breaks out in France as left-wing coalition leads snap election

French election night turned turbulent as results showed a left-wing coalition poised to claim the majority of parliamentary seats

Violence erupted across France following a surprising exit poll suggesting a left-wing coalition's lead in the snap election. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Violence erupted across France following a surprising exit poll suggesting a left-wing coalition's lead in the snap election, dealing a blow to Marine Le Pen's ambitions of forming France's first hard-right government since the war, Fox News reported.
Video footage captured masked demonstrators running through streets, igniting flares, and causing disturbances as riot police were dispatched nationwide.
French election night turned turbulent as results showed a left-wing coalition poised to claim the majority of parliamentary seats, prompting both celebrations and unrest in Paris, Fox News reported.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation as a far-left political alliance unexpectedly surged ahead in the snap elections.
Thousands gathered at Paris's Place de la Republique to cheer the news, highlighting widespread support for the coalition over Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc, which secured second place.
Conservatives were left reeling by the upset, having anticipated Marine Le Pen's National Rally to seize power, as reported by Fox News.
Social media footage captured fiery scenes in Parisian streets, with authorities in riot gear managing crowds as tear gas was deployed amid clashes. Protesters reportedly threw Molotov cocktails and set off smoke bombs.

The victorious left-wing coalition, known as the Popular Front, comprises France's Socialist Party, the French Communist Party, the Ecologists, and France Unbowed.

Their platform includes overturning Macron's pension reforms and advocating for a retirement age of 60, along with plans to raise public sector wages, reinstate a wealth tax, and increase France's minimum wage.
The election results marked a significant shift in French politics, with the National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, claiming substantial gains despite initial high expectations. He criticised Macron for purportedly "pushing France into uncertainty and instability" and expressed disappointment at falling short of projected outcomes despite an increase in parliamentary seats.
Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron will wait to make decisions about a new government, according to a statement from Elysee Palace, following the announcement of preliminary results from the second round of parliamentary elections.
In Paris, the announcement that the left-wing NFP was projected to surpass RN sparked jubilation among supporters. The result marked a turnaround from RN's initial lead after the first round of elections. In a show of emotion, Parisians took to the streets, holding signs and cheering as the outcome was confirmed at 8 pm local time.
Amidst the celebrations, expressions of relief were evident as flares were lit and chants of "everyone hates fascists" echoed through the streets.
Initial projections were released at 8 PM Paris time (1800 GMT), with official results anticipated to be announced between late Sunday and Monday.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

