Business Standard
Home / World News / Suspected attack by Houthi rebels targets commercial ship in Red Sea

Suspected attack by Houthi rebels targets commercial ship in Red Sea

The attack comes as the rebels continue their monthslong assault targeting shipping through a waterway that typically sees $1 trillion in goods pass through it a year

Houthi

"The vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO added. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a commercial ship late on Sunday night travelling through the southern reaches of the Red Sea, though it caused no damage nor injuries, authorities said.

The attack comes as the rebels continue their monthslong assault targeting shipping through a waterway that typically sees $1 trillion in goods pass through it a year over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon.

A ship's captain saw that "a missile splashed in close proximity to the vessel" as it travelled near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said in an alert. The attack happened some 48 kilometres west of Yemen port city of Mocha.

 

"The vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO added.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

The Houthis have targeted more than 90 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October 2023. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign, which also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's team seeking to ease US rules for self-driving vehicles

steel, steel exports

Chinese steel exports booming higher but here's why that won't last

Donald Trump, Trump

'Trump has no ties with Imran Khan; to keep eye on B'desh situation'

wildfire

Wildfire threat in place for much of US Northeast as dry conditions persist

Carrot

Dozens fall sick, 1 dead after eating carrots contaminated with E coli

The Houthis have shot down multiple American MQ-9 Reaper drones as well.

In the rebels' last attack on November 11, two US Navy warships targeted with multiple drones and missiles as they were travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, but the attacks were not successful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Houthi rebels launch drones, missiles at US warships, no damage reported

Houthis Yemen

Explosions near ship in Red Sea suspected to be 'Houthi rebel' attack

Houthis Yemen

Soldier with Yemen's exiled govt opens fire on Saudi troops killing two men

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Yemen's Houthi rebels strike ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Red Sea

Iran Israel

Israel says strikes on Iran concluded, US denies involvement; top updates

Topics : Yemen Shipping industry Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon