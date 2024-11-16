Business Standard
World News / Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive federal government job cuts in US

Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive federal government job cuts in US

Musk and Ramaswamy announced that they will livestream every week to update the American public on the progress of the works

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Entrepreneur-turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who along with Tesla owner Elon Musk has been nominated in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, has indicated a massive cut in federal government jobs in the United States.

"Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the DC bureaucracy. That, too, is how we're going to save this country," Ramaswamy, an Indian American, said at an event in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday.

"I don't know if you've got to know Elon yet, but he doesn't bring a chisel. He brings a chainsaw. We are going to be taking it to that bureaucracy. It's going to be a lot of fun, he said.

 

We've been taught to believe over the last four years that we have become a nation in decline, that we're at the end of the ancient Roman Empire. All we have is to fight over the scraps of some shrinking pie. I don't think we have to stay as that nation in decline. I think with what happened last week, we're back to being a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us, Ramaswamy said.

"It is going to be morning in America, the start of a new dawn, the start of a country where our kids are going to grow up and we're going to tell them and mean it, that you get ahead in the United States again with your own hard work and commitment and dedication, that you're free to speak your mind at every step of the way, that the best person gets the job regardless of their colour," he said.

Meanwhile, Musk and Ramaswamy announced that they will livestream every week to update the American public on the progress of the works by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Our goal is to shave the size of government and to be as transparent as possible with the public. Weekly 'Dogecasts' will start soon," Ramaswamy said.

DOGE's job is to create a government of a size and scope that our Founders would be proud of. Elon Musk and I look forward to fulfilling the mandate given to us by President Trump, he said.

Ramaswamy, however, argued that too much bureaucracy means less innovation and higher costs. "That's a real problem with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and countless other 3-letter agencies," he said, adding, "They are utterly agnostic to how their daily decisions stifle new inventions and impose costs that deter growth."  "We are assembling the brightest minds in the country. This is the equivalent of a modern Manhattan Project. I think the major problem holding our country back is a federal bureaucracy. Target that cost, save the money, restore self-governance," Ramaswamy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

