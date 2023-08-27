Confirmation

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash: Russia

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities conform to the manifest

Prigozihn, Wagner mercenary chief

Photo: ANI Twitter

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Russia's Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.
The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities conform to the manifest.
Russia's civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict plane crash

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

