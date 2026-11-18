Street, expecting that wealthy investors and retail buyers will ​battle for shares of Anthropic, is rolling out products tied to the stock, hosting client events and giving away merchandise ahead of the AI company'spotentially record launch.

Despite the steep losses among the hyperscalers and other stocks linked to the AI trade in recent weeks, there is building anticipationfrom these investors for the Anthropic initial public offering, which is expected on Thursday.

The IPO is expected to value the company, which created the Claude chatbot, at up to $1.4 trillion. But it has a hard act to follow after the SpaceX launch, earlier this year, created a frenzy of excitement and events.

"Judging by the number of people interacting with us and asking us about this, and filling out forms, this could be even bigger than SpaceX," said Will Rhind, founder of GraniteShares, who plans to launch a 2x bull Anthropic exchange-traded ‌fund along with a 2x bear product next week.

A successful IPO could boost confidence in other AI-related stocks, including many ​of the largest technology companies that have powered the stock market rally to a series ​of record highs, even as shares have recently swung sharply amid questions over the industry's ability to generate measurable profits.

According to industry estimates based on regulatory filings, the market was preparing in coming days for at least 11 leveraged ​single-stock ETFs from seven issuers, with retail investors accounting for much of the interest.

One advertisement, on the StockTwits investing social media website, read: "Artificial intelligence meets human conviction with the 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF from Tradr. Coming soon!"

"It's going to hinge on the bull/bear case for AI," said Rhind. "The believers are not going to be put off by this volatility in the broader AI trade."

Vanda Research, which tracks retail trading activity, said it expects Anthropic itself to attract about $250 million in net retail buying, based on its analysis of activity on listing days and the volume of the company's pre-IPO perpetual futures traded on Hyperliquid.

Such a level would double the record $118 million of retail buying for the SpaceX IPO.

Karl Cheong, head of ETFs ​at Ninepoint Partners in Toronto, points to the selloff in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a sign that retail investors want to raise cash to buy Anthropic. "This will be the first frontier model that retail investors can access easily on a public market," ‌he said.

Ninepoint plans to launch an ETF for Canadian investors that would combine leveraged exposure to Anthropic, with a covered call strategy generating income.

WEALTH CLIENTS, LIVESTREAMS, MERCH

Banks have also planned select events.

Goldman Sachs organized ​a launch event on Tuesday for its wealth clients that was attended by the bank's president, John Waldron, as well as Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao and its co-founder and president, Daniela Amodei, according to a person familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan plans to livestream the IPO for clients and has prepared merchandise such as t-shirts and laptop covers, according to another person familiar with the matter. Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei and his team were at the bank's offices all day on Friday meeting investors, the person said.

Anthropic declined to ‌comment on the two events.

Still, not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon.

London-based Ben Preston, responsible ​for the Orbis Global Equity Strategy, a long-only stock-picking fund which also has a retail investor base, said the ‌fund will not be buying Anthropic at the IPO.

"If it comes in at an IPO value of whatever it is - one and a half trillion dollars - that is a very expensive valuation to pay for a company which ‌is unproven," said Preston.

Although StockTwits users give the anticipated IPO an "extremely bullish" score of 85 out of 100, based on a poll on its site, 67% of the more than 18,000 members who responded said they did not ​plan to buy Anthropic during the initial offering. Only 20% said they will buy, while another 13% said they would wait to see the price.

Some on social media were skeptical about the potential price of the listing. Others said it has been tougher for ordinary investors to get their hands on pre-IPO shares of Anthropic than for SpaceX shares before the ​latter's IPO in June.

SpaceX has since had a mixed record, with shares priced at $135 in the IPO, jumping to $150 then briefly as high as $225, before dropping as low as $104. They now trade around $142.

Still, "as it has gotten closer to (Anthropic's) launch date, I've seen the excitement and the clamor to get a piece of whatever is allocated to retail grow and grow," said Mitchell Caplan, chairman and CEO of Willow ‌Wealth and former CEO of E-Trade Financial.

OVERSEAS INTEREST

Interest has also been building abroad, with many British platforms inviting retail investors to send orders for shares.

"Historically, retail investors have been on the sidelines when it comes to public listings," said Jordan ‌Sinclair, president of Robinhood UK.

Yet Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, a British investment platform serving high-net-worth investors, said the IPO highlights the divide between connected buyers who can get in pre-IPO and retail investors who end up pleading with their brokers for part of an allocation.

"It's a bit like arriving at a glamorous launch party - institutional backers on the VIP guest list gain early entry, enjoying the vintage champagne and finest canapés behind closed doors," Streeter said in an email.

"By the time the doors finally open to the general public, the risk is that the best of the festivities are well underway and latecomers are left paying a steep entry fee to pick over the flat prosecco and leftover crisps."