US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said the Quad grouping was already working towards its next leaders' meeting and was looking forward to an upcoming meeting of business leaders from the four member countries.

In remarks shared in a video by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on X, Rubio described Tuesday's Quad leaders' meeting in Manila as "long and important and very fruitful".

"We had an excellent Quad leaders meeting yesterday. We're looking forward to the next one. We're working on that already," he said.

Rubio said foreign ministers of the four countries had met five times this year alone to lay the groundwork for a successful leaders' meeting.

"You know, we've met as a Quad five times just this year alone as foreign ministers to lay the groundwork for a successful meeting," he said.

He also referred to an upcoming meeting of business leaders and another meeting of Quad leaders. "And now we're looking forward to the business leaders meeting coming up very soon, as well as a future very soon, a future meeting of the Quad leaders again." The Quad leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi - met in Manila on Tuesday.

The four countries announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum, scheduled to be held in early 2027, to bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts to foster greater economic ties.

The leaders also unveiled several initiatives to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, including a maritime surveillance collaboration, a military exercise involving patrol aircraft, a cable connectivity framework and enhanced cybersecurity cooperation.

Gor, sharing the video on Wednesday, said the Quad was delivering results and that work was underway to advance cooperation among the four partners.