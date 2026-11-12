Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia CEO Huang steps down, tech stocks slide
Wall Street opened lower, with the Nasdaq falling 1.47% and the S&P 500 down 0.90%, after Nvidia's announcement on CEO Jensen Huang triggered a sell-off in technology stocks.
Reuters
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Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after Nvidia said CEO Jensen Huang was stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.5 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 52,427.94.
The S&P 500 fell 68.5 points, or 0.90%, at the open to 7,550.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 374.1 points, or 1.47%, to 25,092.109. Nvidia shares plunged 13 per cent at the opening bell on Thursday after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down.
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Topics : Nasdaq Wall Streets US stock market Nvidia
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 8:15 PM IST