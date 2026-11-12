Gabriel India hits 20% upper circuit on huge volume; up 112% from March low

Gabriel India share price movement

Gabriel India’s share price was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,690.25, also its record high on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the auto parts & equipments company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,600 touched on August 5, 2026. It zoomed 112 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹795.80 hit on March 30, 2026.

At 02:58 PM, Gabriel India quoted 19 per cent higher at ₹1,675 on the BSE, against a 0.06 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 20-fold with a combined 8.02 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

About Gabriel India

Gabriel India is the flagship company of the ANAND Group and a leading automotive technology and mobility solutions provider. The company has evolved into a diversified, technology-led enterprise with a portfolio spanning sunroof systems, drivetrain products, NVH and Body-in-White solutions, synchroniser rings, aluminium forgings, automotive fluids and specialty lubricants.

As a strategic initiative, on October 6, 2026, Gabriel India signed a joint venture agreement with a company named Faurecia Automotive Seating India, part of FORVIA, the global automotive technology group to establish Faurecia Anand Seating India Private, which was subsequently incorporated on October 19, 2026.

The joint venture will focus on developing, manufacturing, and supplying seat frames and complete seating systems for passenger vehicles. With this joint venture, the company brings in FORVIA's global seating technology, product engineering, complete seat capabilities and manufacturing expertise along with ANAND Group's strong relationship with Indian OEMs, extensive local operating footprint and deep understanding of the domestic automotive market.

Choice Institutional Equities view on Gabriel India

The Forvia JV marks Gabriel’s entry into seating systems, with transferred business expected to contribute around ₹150 crore revenue at 10 per cent margins; facilities are planned in Chennai and Pune. HL Mando Anand and HL Klemove expand exposure to braking, steering, ADAS and automotive electronics. New sunroof programmes have commenced production.

Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe these platforms can improve product mix and content per vehicle. However, delayed cost pass-throughs, sunroof ramp-up, weak passenger vehicle (PV) growth, integration requirements and annual capex of ₹1,000-1,500 crore could constrain near-term margin and returns, the brokerage firm said. It upgraded the stock’s rating from ‘REDUCE’ to ‘ADD’, driven by the earnings potential from HL Mando Anand, HL Klemove and the newly announced Forvia seating JV, alongside diversification into high-value automotive technologies and improved long-term growth visibility. However, integration risks, higher leverage and delayed sunroof ramp-up remain the key monitorables, the brokerage firm said. The stock has already achieved the brokerage's target price of ₹1,500 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.