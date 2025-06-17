Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Washington Post probes hacking attampts on journalists' email accounts

Washington Post probes hacking attampts on journalists' email accounts

The attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources as saying the hack was potentially the work of a foreign government

The Washington Post office in Washington, DC

The Washington Post office in Washington, DC | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Anderson and Jane Lanhee Lee
 
The Washington Post is investigating a cyberattack on the email accounts of some journalists, prompting the newspaper to beef up its online security. 
The intrusion was discovered late Thursday and the company carried out a forced reset of login credentials for all staff the following night, according to a memo sent by Executive Editor Matt Murray to affected employees on Sunday. The memo, reviewed by Bloomberg News, said the attack affected a limited number of email accounts of journalists and a forensic team had been brought in to investigate.
 
The attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources as saying the hack was potentially the work of a foreign government. The report said journalists on the national security and economic policy teams, including those covering China, had been targeted. Staffers were told their Microsoft accounts had been compromised, possibly granting access to emails they had sent and received, it added. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

DC prepares for Trump's parade with 18 miles of fencing, 175 magnetometers

Donald Trump, US President

Trump urges senators to sign his big bill of tax breaks into law by July 4

Shooting, Gun

At least 7 injured in shooting at park in Washington state: Police

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Possibility of interim trade deal between India, US by June 25: Report

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu condemns diplomat killings, thanks US for support

 
In April and May, Chinese state-backed hackers repeatedly probed a part of the Post’s IT infrastructure, according to a person familiar with matter, who spoke on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to discuss it. It’s unclear whether those efforts were related to the breach of the paper found last week or if the probes allowed the hackers to break into its computer systems, said the person.
 
Representatives of the newspaper and Microsoft declined to comment on Monday. 
 
Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said China “has always opposed and cracked down on any form of cyberattacks.”
 
“We also firmly oppose smear attacks without factual basis,” he said. “Relevant parties should stop using cybersecurity issues to slander and discredit China and stop spreading false information about Chinese hacker threats.” 
 
The Post was previously targeted by hackers in a series of breaches dating back to 2011, some of which were blamed on Chinese groups.
 
Journalists are frequent targets of cyberattacks, given their access to sensitive information and broad networks of contacts. The Post breach was thought to only involve emails and its reporters typically use encrypted platforms for conversations with sources, the Journal reported.

More From This Section

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

Trial begins for lawsuit against pardoned Capitol riots defendant

US President Donald Trump

Trump calls for Tehran evacuation; to depart G7 abruptly as conflict widens

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

Senate Republicans unveil new tax-cut plan, slash health coverage for poor

US President Donald Trump

Russia sanctions would cost US 'a lot of money', says Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

US, UK say they've cemented trade agreement, Trump says 'fair' for both

Topics : washington Cyberattacks Journalists Hacking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon