Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Weekly unemployment claims fall unexpectedly to 227,000: US labour dept

Weekly unemployment claims fall unexpectedly to 227,000: US labour dept

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended Aug. 10, the Labour Department said

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Fed has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range for a year. | Representational photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting an orderly labor market slowdown remained in place, though laid-off workers are finding it a bit difficult to land new jobs.
 
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended Aug. 10, the Labour Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A jump in the unemployment rate to near a three-year high of 4.3 per cent in July stoked fears of a labor market deterioration, with financial markets betting that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by 50 basis points next month. Layoffs, however, remain low by historic standards.
 
The fourth straight monthly rise in the jobless rate was driven by an immigration-induced increase in labor supply, which is not being matched by hiring. Businesses have scaled back on hiring as the 525 basis points worth of rate hikes from the US
central bank in 2022 and 2023 curb demand.
 
The Fed has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range for a year.
 

More From This Section

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices rise as US rate cut optimism outweighs slower demand concerns

real estate

HK-based developer Logan Group gets over $1 bn loan amid restructuring

Walmart

Walmart raises annual profit forecast on steady demand, shares jump

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

1 killed, 10 wounded in grenade attack outside hotel in southwest Pakistan

Apple

Apple extends iPhone NFC access to developers outside EU with iOS 18.1

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.864 million during the week ending Aug. 3, the claims report showed. The so-called continued claims are near levels last seen in late 2021, indicating that more people are experiencing longer bouts of unemployment.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

it sector job,talent poaching

US jobs data fallout: Recession fears add to IT services sector concerns

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US unemployment rate hits 4.3% in July as job growth slows considerably

Jobs, Job creation

US job openings edge lower in June, labour resilience underpinning economy

economic growth

US economic growth seen picking up in 2nd quarter, inflation subsiding

US unemployment

Job growth moderates in June; unemployment rises to 4.1%: US Labor dept

Topics : US unemployment rate unemployment unemployment rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon