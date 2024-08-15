Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Walmart raises annual profit forecast on steady demand, shares jump

Walmart raises annual profit forecast on steady demand, shares jump

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company rose more than 7 per cent in premarket trading

Walmart

Walmart is among the first major US chains to report quarterly results. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US retailer Walmart raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday for the second time this year, as Americans kept flocking to its stores for inexpensive everyday essentials and as it sold more higher-margin ads to product companies.
 
Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company rose more than 7 per cent in premarket trading. The blue-chip stock has climbed 30.7 per cent so far in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500's 14.4 per cent rise.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Walmart's shares are richly valued, trading at about 27 times forward earnings, up from its historical average valuation of about 22, according to RBC, increasing pressure on the company to report strong results.
 
Walmart is among the first major US chains to report quarterly results that could provide insight into how consumers are feeling, particularly after the government reported an unexpected deterioration in the labor market, raising fears of a recession.
 
Still, consumer spending has remained resilient this year, bolstered by higher wages and low unemployment. US consumer prices fell for the first time in four years in June, offering some relief to Americans struggling with steep prices for meat, toilet paper and packaged food. Data released on Wednesday by the Labor Department showed inflation continues to moderate.
 
Walmart said it continued to gain share across income cohorts primarily driven by upper-income households on state of consumer.
The retail bellwether forecast annual adjusted profit per share to be between $2.35 and $2.43, compared with its prior expectations to potentially better or be at the high end of a range of $2.23 to $2.37 per share.
 

More From This Section

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

1 killed, 10 wounded in grenade attack outside hotel in southwest Pakistan

Apple

Apple extends iPhone NFC access to developers outside EU with iOS 18.1

alibaba

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba group misses Q1 revenue estimates

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra to be nominated as new PM

War, Israel-Gaza war

More than 40,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza, says city's health ministry

Fiscal 2025 consolidated net sales is now forecast to grow in the range of 3.75 per cent to 4.75 per cent from a prior range of an increase of 3.0 per cent to 4.0 per cent.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

flipkart

Flipkart's 10-min quick commerce service 'Minutes' goes live in Bengaluru

PremiumClash: Amazon vs Walmart

World wars in Retailville

exports, wto

Govt steps help boost toy making, exports; more work needed: DPIIT secy

Congress CWC meeting

New updates: Sonia Gandhi unanimously elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson

Huang

Nvidia's Huang now richer than every member of Walmart's founding family

Topics : Walmart Walmart stores Market forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon