Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / 1 killed, 10 wounded in grenade attack outside hotel in southwest Pakistan

1 killed, 10 wounded in grenade attack outside hotel in southwest Pakistan

The attack was the third in as many days in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, as people celebrated the country's independence day

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, yet violence has continued along the country's southwest borders with Iran and Afghanistan. | Photo: Unsplash

AP Quetta
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurgents in an overnight attack threw a grenade at people sitting in front of a hotel in the restive southwest Pakistan and killed at least one person while wounding 10 more, police and hospital officials said Thursday.
The attack was the third in as many days in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, as people celebrated the country's independence day.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The separatist Baluch Liberation Army (BLA) group claimed responsibility for all the attacks, including the latest one, which came days after the group warned people not to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, marking the August 14, 1947, date of Pakistan's independence from British colonial rule.
Arbab Kamran, a spokesperson at a hospital, said the facility received 10 wounded and one dead following the attack.
BLA and other small separatist groups have been behind a long-running insurgency for Baluchistan's independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, yet violence has continued along the country's southwest borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

cyber crime

Death of Pakistan's digital economy? Here's why its businessmen are afraid

Balochistan people, Baloch protest, Balochistan protest

Baloch leaders meet French senators to urge intervention in ongoing crisis

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Pak Prime Minister slashes petrol prices by Rs 8.47, diesel by Rs 6.7

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Weakening the military is weakening the nation: Pak Army chief Gen Munir

Pakistan flag

3 dead in grenade attacks on store selling flags ahead of Pak's I-Day

Topics : Pakistan Terror attack Baloch independece

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon