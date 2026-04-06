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Home / World News / West Asia war: Trump's expletives-laden threat meets Iran's 'in-kind' reply

West Asia war: Trump's expletives-laden threat meets Iran's 'in-kind' reply

Donald Trump sets a deadline on Hormuz access as Iran warns of retaliation while ceasefire talks gather pace. Here are the top developments

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's energy and civil infrastructure if it fails to strike a deal with the US. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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The United States, Iran and regional mediators are reportedly discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire even as tensions escalate sharply, even as US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of attacks on critical infrastructure if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran said any attack on its infrastructure will be responded "in kind".
 
Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Monday, April 6.
 
India
 
- On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the conflict and energy supply risks.
 
 
- An Indian tanker VLGC Green Sanvi, carrying carrying 46,650 million tonnes (MT) of LPG, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, reducing stranded Indian vessels to 17.

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- Air India has suspended flights to Israel till May 31, reported news agency PTI.
 
- Industry body CII proposed a 20-point plan to the government, including tax relief for foreign investors and credit support for MSMEs to counter the .
 
Iran
 
- Responding to Trump's threats, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned that Tehran will respond "in kind" to any attack on its infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.
 
- Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned any “foolish” US move could disrupt global energy routes, reported staterun Press TV.
 
- An airstrike near Eslamshar killed at least 13 people, according to Iranian state media.
 
- A Red Crescent rescue vehicle was destroyed in an airstrike in southern Iran, according to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
 
The US
 
- Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye are working on a two-phase framework, beginning with a 45-day ceasefire followed by negotiations for a permanent end for war in Iran, reported Axios citing sources. The report also mentioned a purported text communicated between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
 
- Trump issued an expletive-laden warning to Iran on Truth Social, threatening to target the country's energy and civil infrastructure if it fails to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait' by his Tuesday deadline.
 
- In an interview with Axios, Trump said there is a good chance of making a deal, but if Iran fails to negotiate, he is "blowing up everything over there”.
 
- Planet Labs, a top satellite imagery provider, has said that the US government asked it and similar service providers to stop publishing photos from parts of the Middle East due to the ongoing war, reported the Associated Press.  
 
Israel
 
- Four people were injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Haifa, reported The Times of Israel.
 
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he thanked Trump for a rescue operation of a US airman who was stranded in Iranian territory after an F-15E fighter jet was shot down by Tehran.
 
Gulf nations
 
- Kuwait's army reported 9 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 31 drones fired at its territory by Iran in 24 hours.
 
- In a statement on X, Qatar's army said it intercepted several drones and two cruise missiles fired by Iran.
 
- The UAE government's media office reported an attack on Khor Fakkan port with no casualties.
 
- Bahrain's official news agency reported fires at a state-run petrochemical plant, which is now under control.
 
Oil prices
 
- Brent crude rose $1.71 to $110.74 per barrel.
 
- US West Texas Intermediate rose $0.71 to $112.25 per barrel.  (With inputs from agencies)

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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