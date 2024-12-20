Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:03 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / What charges does Luigi Mangione face over UnitedHealth executive killing?

What charges does Luigi Mangione face over UnitedHealth executive killing?

Prosecutors may seek a grand jury indictment of Mangione, which could contain different charges

Luigi Mangione

The possibility of the death penalty may provide an incentive for Mangione to seek a plea agreement, said Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, faces two separate sets of murder charges in state and federal court in New York. 
Below is an explanation of the charges, and where the case will go from here: 
What charges does Mangione face in federal court?  Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Thursday charged Mangione, 26, with one count of murder through use of a firearm, one count of using a firearm silencer during a violent crime, and two counts of interstate stalking for allegedly surveilling Thompson.
Those charges were based on a complaint filed by the FBI. 
 
Prosecutors may seek a grand jury indictment of Mangione, which could contain different charges. 

Also Read

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione charged with UnitedHealthcare CEO murder; donations pour in

Luigi Mangione

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi was an Ivy League graduate

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, finds support online

UnitedHealthcare

New clues surface in search for gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

Shooting, Gun

Two killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route

What could be the consequences of those charges be?  The federal murder charge is eligible for the death penalty, should prosecutors seek it. Otherwise, Mangione could face life in prison if convicted on the murder charge, and a mandatory 30-year sentence if convicted of using a silencer. 
The possibility of the death penalty may provide an incentive for Mangione to seek a plea agreement, said Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School. 
"There is no greater bargaining chip," Cominsky said. 
How would death penalty case work? 
Federal prosecutors would need the approval of the US attorney general to seek the death penalty. A potential trial would proceed in two phases: one to determine Mangione's guilt, and, if he is found guilty, a separate trial for a jury to decide whether to sentence him to death. 
Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma, a New York defence lawyer, said prosecutors more frequently seek the death penalty for crimes with multiple victims or when law enforcement officers are killed. 
Last year, a federal jury in Manhattan deadlocked on whether to impose the death penalty on Sayfullo Saipov, who was convicted of killing eight people and injuring 12 during a 2017 Manhattan attack inspired by Islamic State. Saipov was instead sentenced to eight consecutive terms of life imprisonment. 
"It's hard to see a jury voting for death in this case," Margulis-Ohnuma said. 
What are the state charges and their potential punishments?  On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that his office had secured an 11-count grand jury indictment of Mangione on charges including first degree murder and murder as an act of terrorism. 
Mangione could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on all the state charges. New York's highest state court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 2004. Despite the state ban, federal prosecutors are still permitted to seek executions for federal cases. 
How will the two cases advance? 
The state case is currently expected to proceed to trial before the federal case, the Manhattan US Attorney's office said. Bragg said on Thursday that there is precedent for state and federal prosecutions proceeding as parallel matters. 
Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said the two cases appear to be in conflict, since the state case includes a terrorism charge accusing Mangione of seeking to intimidate a population or influence policy, and the federal case centers on his allegedly stalking and killing an individual. 
"These are two completely different theories," Friedman Agnifilo said in court. "These seem like different cases."  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing secures year's largest 737 MAX order: 100 jets for Pegasus Airlines

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel debunks media claims of using water for acts of genocide in Gaza

Cars

Auto-producer countries including Germany press EU to waive CO2 fines

Qualcomm

US jury deliberates in Arm, Qualcomm trial after closing arguments wrap

US flag, US, united states

US agency deports over 272K people to 192 nations, highest since 2014

Topics : US Shooting New York Murder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon