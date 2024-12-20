Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 09:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel debunks media claims of using water for acts of genocide in Gaza

Israel debunks media claims of using water for acts of genocide in Gaza

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing acts of genocide by denying clean water to Palestinians in Gaza

War, Israel-Gaza war

In a post on X, COGAT highlighted the locations where it monitors humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel debunked media reports stating that the country is using water in "acts of genocide" by denying clean water to Palestinians in Gaza. Israel's Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories

In a post on X, the COGAT shared, "This is the @UNICEF water desalination plant in Khan Yunis. Israel coordinated the repair of the electricity line to the facility so it can operate at full capacity, providing water for residents in the area. When working at full capacity, the desalination plant provides 20,000 cubic meters of water a day."

The announcement came after the Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" by denying clean water to Palestinians in Gaza, and called on the international community to impose targeted sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

 

As per Al Jazeera, in a new 184-page report released on Thursday, the New York-based watchdog said that since October 2023, when Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza, Israeli authorities have "deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip".

In a post on X, COGAT highlighted the locations where it monitors humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Also Read

Israel Flag, Israel

UN General Assembly asks court to say what Israel needs to provide in Gaza

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces preventing Syrian villagers from accessing their fields

Crackers being sold on carts amid ban in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. With an AQI of 268 on Tuesday, city's air quality remained in the ‘poor' category | Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj

News updates: Delhi govt imposes 'perpetual ban' on firecrackers in city

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's borders shifted throughout history, acts in Syria may reshape them

Cocaine, drugs

News updates: Delhi Police destroys illegal drugs worth Rs 1,682 crore

COGAT called it as "libellous claim" and "egregious lie".

In a post on X COGAT debunked the claims stating, "3 water lines FROM ISRAEL are active, supplying an average of 107 liters per person in northern Gaza, 34 liter per person in central Gaza, and 20 liters per person in southern Gaza. According to international standards, conflict zones require 15 liters of water per person daily. The amount of water supplied exceeds that".

It added, "Israel facilitated hundreds of water infrastructure repairs, both in northern and southern Gaza. Israel also fixed water lines leading to Gaza on the Israeli side that were damaged by Hamas. Some of these repairs were done under fire".

The post noted, "Israel facilitated the repair of the 'Kela' electricity line (also damaged by Hamas on October 7th), so the desalination plant in Khan Yunis can work at full capacity. We coordinated the refueling of water pumping facilities on a continued basis. Water also enters Israel on humanitarian aid trucks".

"We operate in accordance with international law. Saying otherwise is just flagrant deceit", the post concluded.

COGAT is responsible for coordination and liaison with the Palestinian Authority and serves as a major source of information for the Palestinian sector. The unit reports to Israel's Minister of Defence and to the Major General of COGAT, who is a member of the IDF's General Staff, as per the official website of the Government of Israel.

The unit's activities include the promotion of humanitarian projects, advancement of the Palestinian economy, and development of infrastructure in the territories. COGAT also works with international organizations to improve the standard of living for Palestinians residing within these regions, the website noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cars

Auto-producer countries including Germany press EU to waive CO2 fines

Qualcomm

US jury deliberates in Arm, Qualcomm trial after closing arguments wrap

US flag, US, united states

US agency deports over 272K people to 192 nations, highest since 2014

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump-backed spending deal fails in US House, shutdown approaches

US Capitol, Washington DC

What gets shut down when US govt stops spending: All you need to know

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon