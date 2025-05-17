Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukrainian F-16 goes down after technical issue; pilot ejects safely

Ukrainian F-16 goes down after technical issue; pilot ejects safely

Ukranian news website The Kyiv Independent reported, citing the Air Force that the Ukrainian Air Force "lost contact" with an F-16 aircraft during a mission to repel a Russian aerial attack overnight

Ukraine flag

Air Force did not share further details regarding the plane's ultimate fate or its likely crash site | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine's Air Force lost an F-16 fighter jet on Friday morning when an incident occurred on board. However, the pilot ejected the fighter jet, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian air force statement.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Ukraine's air force said, "According to preliminary data... an unusual situation arose on board. The pilot moved the aircraft away from the settlement and successfully ejected."

The air force further said that the pilot was feeling fine, Reuters reported. It hinted that the crash did not seem to be the result of Russian fire, and a commission had been appointed to carry out a probe into all the circumstances of the incident.

 

Ukranian news website The Kyiv Independent reported, citing the Air Force that the Ukrainian Air Force "lost contact" with an F-16 aircraft during a mission to repel a Russian aerial attack overnight on May 16, following an emergency situation on board.

The pilot diverted the plane away from populated areas and ejected, after which the search and rescue team found him, according to the statement.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine-Russia political drama masks on ground realities as war continues

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Putin still holds all the cards in Ukraine, with no reasons to fold

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia, Ukraine hold 1st direct peace talks in 3 yrs amid low expectations

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

European leaders to meet in Albania on Russia-Ukraine security concerns

The Kyiv Independent further reported that according to preliminary data, the F-16 pilot destroyed three Russian aerial targets and was targeting a fourth one with an aircraft cannon. After an unspecified emergency, the contact was lost at around 3:30 am (local time), forcing the pilot to eject from the aircraft.

The Air Force did not share further details regarding the plane's ultimate fate or its likely crash site.

Earlier in August last year, the Ukrainian Air Force lost its first F-16 fighter jet in a crash, leading to the death of its pilot, Oleksii Mes. A second F-16 pilot, Pavlo Ivanov, was killed during a combat mission in April.

Ukraine received its first US-made F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024 and started using them to counter Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rafael, Tropical storm Rafael

At least 4 dead after tornado, severe storm batter St. Louis, says mayor

elon musk, grok

Grok's focus on South Africa's racial politics 'unauthorised': Musk's xAI

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Secret Service questions Comey over his '86 47' social media post

Donald Trump, Trump

'Bad & dangerous day for America': Trump slams SC over migrant ruling

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla tightens rules to limit shareholder suits after Musk pay battle

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine F-16 fighters F-16s

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon