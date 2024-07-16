Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Who is Usha Chilukuri? Meet Indian-origin wife of Trump's Vice Prez pick

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Republican Party's Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance, is a US attorney known for her cultural background

Usha Chilukuri Vance

Republican Party's Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance. (Photo: X@JDVance1)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid widespread speculation surrounding Indian-origin American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy potentially being selected by Donald Trump as the Vice-Presidential candidate, the former US President announced JD Vance as his running mate during the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

However, like Ramaswamy, Ohio Senator JD Vance also has an Indian connection. Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri, an Indian-origin US attorney who has been outspoken about her cultural background.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?

Born to Indian immigrants and raised in San Diego suburb, California, Usha Chilukuri is a known figure in the US legal landscape. After earning a bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University, she pursued a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.

During her time at Yale, Usha served as Managing Editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and later as the Executive Development Editor of The Yale Law Journal. Usha also met JD Vance for the first time at Yale Law School.

Later, during her time at Cambridge, she engaged with left-wing and liberal groups, and in 2014, she became a registered Democrat. She married Vance the same year. The couple has three children together.

In her professional journey, she clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Court. Currently, she serves as a litigator at a national firm.

More From This Section

North Korea, North Korea flag

Senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defects to South Korea

JD Vance, Donald Trump VP Pick

China is the 'biggest threat' to US, says Donald Trump's VP pick JD Vance

Housing Chinese economy

China unveils plans to tackle property crisis, focus on affordable housing

sustainability

India an important contributor to progress across SDGs: NITI Vice Chair

share market stock market trading

Asian shares fall as investors ponder US-China equation post Trump win


Usha, the support behind Vance

It is said that Usha helped Vance organise his thoughts on the social decline in rural white America, which inspired his best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. The memoir was adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard in 2020.

Usha also appeared with Vance during his campaign for the Ohio Senate seat. In a recent interview with Fox News, when asked about her reasons for supporting Vance, she said, “There are a few different reasons... One is that I grew up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu, and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that makes them very good people. And so I think I’ve seen that... the power of that in my own life, and I knew that JD was searching for something. This just felt right for him.”

A clip of this part of her interview, which was recorded three weeks before Vance was chosen as the Republican Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, gained significant online traction in India as well. Experts believe Usha can be instrumental in aiding her husband in navigating US-India relations.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk beats $500 million severance suit over mass Twitter layoff

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's lawyers seek to freeze classified docs case citing immunity ruling

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington

Joe Biden slams SC on immunity ruling, asks Americans to reject Trump

Joe Biden, Biden, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden campaign's reset after debate looks a lot like business as usual

Topics : US Supreme Court Republican Party Vice President University of Cambridge US Elections US presidential election Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon