Joe Biden slams SC on immunity ruling, asks Americans to reject Trump

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington, US, July 1, 2024. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

United States President Joe Biden strongly condemned the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling that grants broad immunity from prosecution to presidents, including former President Donald Trump. This landmark decision implies that Trump is unlikely to face trial before the November 5 election for his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

In his remarks from the White House, Biden expressed deep concern over the implications of the ruling, stating it sets a “dangerous precedent” that could turn presidents into ‘kings’. He emphasised that the United States was founded on the principle that no one is above the law, including the president. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law. The only limits will be self-imposed by the president alone,” he said.

January 6 Capitol Attack

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Trump stormed the US Capitol, disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, which Trump had lost to Biden. The attack was widely regarded as an insurrection or attempted coup. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for “incitement of insurrection” but was later acquitted by the Senate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation categorised the event as an “act of domestic terrorism”.

Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling

The US Supreme Court’s decision recognises for the first time a form of presidential immunity from prosecution for actions within constitutional powers but allows prosecution for private acts. Biden warned that this ruling could mean there are now virtually no limits on presidential power, with constraints being self-imposed by the president alone.

Biden’s appeal to the people

Biden urged the American people to dissent against the court’s decision by rejecting Trump in the upcoming election.

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law. Not even the president of the United States,” Biden asserted.

Biden concluded his remarks with a call to action, “Now the American people will have to do what the court should have been willing to do, but will not. The American people will render judgment on Donald Trump’s tenure. I concur with Justice Sotomayor’s dissent today. So should the American people dissent. I dissent. May God bless you all. May God help preserve our democracy.”

Mike Johnson’s response to Biden

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticised Biden’s remarks, calling them “despicable” and “dangerous” on Fox News. Johnson accused Biden of trying to undermine the Supreme Court.

“First, they weaponise the Department of Justice, then they go after his chief political opponent, and now, when it doesn’t work the way they designed it, he is trying to undermine the Supreme Court itself,” Johnson said.

Biden vs Trump: First presidential debate

This was President Biden’s first public address following a debate with Republican candidate Trump last week. The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden saw heated exchanges over abortion and tax policy. Trump, the former president, frequently made false claims about various issues, while Biden described Trump as “the worst president in American history,” referencing a consensus among historians.

Biden, whose voice was noticeably raspy, had moments of difficulty as he struggled to articulate his thoughts clearly and stumbled during a key segment on tax policies.

The debate has sparked major concern among Democrats regarding Biden’s performance. Many commentators have suggested that the party should consider nominating a different candidate at the convention in August due to the president’s apparent struggles during the debate.

The US presidential elections are scheduled on Tuesday, 5 November, 2024.