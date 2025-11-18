Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who is Vikram Bajaj, the MIT-trained scientist steering Bezos' AI Project?

Who is Vikram Bajaj, the MIT-trained scientist steering Bezos' AI Project?

Project Prometheus is developing AI tools tailored for complex, real-world physical systems, a field that aligns with Bezos's long-standing interest in space, engineering and advanced manufacturing

Vikram Bajaj

Scientist Vikram Bajaj (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vikram “Vik” Bajaj has been named co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, a new artificial intelligence (AI) company that has drawn attention for its secrecy and massive funding. He will share the top role with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
 
The startup has secured $6.2 billion in initial capital and plans to develop advanced AI systems designed for the physical economy, including manufacturing, engineering and complex industrial products.
 

Who is Vikram Bajaj?

 
Vikram “Vik” Bajaj is a scientist, physicist, and chemist whose work spans academic research, biotechnology and AI. He recently updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his new role as co-founder and co-chief executive of Project Prometheus. According to The New York Times, Bezos will serve as co-CEO alongside Bajaj.
 
 
Bajaj has co-founded and led several cutting-edge science and technology ventures:
 
• Xaira Therapeutics: Co-founded in January 2023, where he continues to serve as director and interim president.

Also Read

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

ethanol E20 fuel

Best of BS Opinion: Ethanol blend welcome, but water security a key concern

Jeff Bezos, Jackie Bezos

Jackie Bezos, who backed son Jeff's Amazon dream, passes away at 78

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos

'Kisses yes, Bezos no': Protests erupt in Venice over Bezos wedding bash

• Foresite Capital: Managing Director since 2017, working on investments in technology, data science, precision health and biotech.
• Foresite Labs: Co-founder and CEO since October 2018, helping build startups working at the intersection of biology and data.
 
Before joining Foresite, he was the Chief Scientific Officer at GRAIL, a health-tech company developing early cancer detection tools. Bajaj also co-founded Verily (Google Life Sciences) and served as its Chief Scientific Officer from 2013 to 2016.
 
The New York Times reported that he worked closely with Google co-founder Sergey Brin during his time at Google X, the research lab known as “The Moonshot Factory".
 
On the academic front, Bajaj has held strong ties to leading institutions. He has served as:
• Adjunct Associate Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine (since 2014)
• Advisory Board Member, UC Berkeley College of Chemistry (2015-2021)   
 

Education and awards

 
Bajaj earned his PhD in physical chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he conducted advanced research in the physical sciences. He earlier completed a combined Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science in biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania.
 
His scientific awards include Anatole Abragam Prize (2012), R&D 100 Awards (2011 and 2013) and DOE LBL Innovation Grant (2013)
 

What is Project Prometheus?

 
Project Prometheus is developing AI tools tailored for complex, real-world physical systems, a field that aligns with Bezos’s long-standing interest in space, engineering and advanced manufacturing.
 
The company aims to create AI models capable of learning in much more sophisticated ways than traditional chatbots. Its work will span sectors such as computing, aerospace, automotive engineering and industrial manufacturing. The startup has not yet announced where it will be headquartered.
 
With $6.2 billion in launch funding and nearly 100 employees from OpenAI, DeepMind and Meta, Project Prometheus has quickly become one of the world’s most well-funded early-stage AI companies.

More From This Section

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

US nod for S Korea's nuke submarines will lead to 'nuclear domino': N Korea

Jeffrey Epstein

Here's when the US House will vote on Epstein files release: All details

Amazon

Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth

Gustavo Petro

Human rights office urges Colombia to suspend airstrikes after child deaths

Gavin Newsom

Trump admin sues California over law banning masked federal agents

Topics : Jeff Bezos BS Web Reports artifical intelligence Amazon AI start-up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon