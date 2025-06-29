Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 06:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'Kisses yes, Bezos no': Protests erupt in Venice over Bezos wedding bash

The wedding angered many Venetians, with some activists protesting it as an exploitation of the city by the billionaire Bezos, while ordinary residents suffer from overtourism

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos travel on a boat, as they leave Aman Venice hotel, on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Venice
Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Hundreds of protesters marched through Venice's central streets Saturday to say No to billionaire Jeff Bezos, his bride and their much-awaited wedding extravaganza, which reached its third and final day amid celebrity-crowded parties and the outcries of tired residents.

On Friday, the world's fourth-richest man and his bride Lauren Sanchez Bezos tied the knot during a private ceremony with around 200 celebrity guests on the secluded island of San Giorgio.

The wedding, however, angered many Venetians, with some activists protesting it as an exploitation of the city by the billionaire Bezos, while ordinary residents suffer from overtourism, high housing costs and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

 

As the two newlyweds prepared for the final party Saturday evening, hundreds of Venetians and protesters from across Italy filled Venice's tiny streets with colourful banners reading Kisses Yes, Bezos No and No Bezos, no War". 

The demonstration contrasted with the expensive wedding bonanza, seen by critics as an affront to the lagoon city's fragile environment and its citizens, overwhelmed by throngs of tourists.

We are here to continue ruining the plans of these rich people, who accumulate money by exploiting many other people while the conditions of this city remain precarious, Martina Vergnano, one of the demonstrators, said.

The protest organisers claimed a victory after Saturday's wedding party, which was initially to be held in central Venice but which they said was later moved to a former medieval shipyard, the Arsenale.

Bezos donated 1 million euros (USD 1.17 million) each to three environmental research organisations working to preserve Venice, according to Corila, the Venetian environmental research association.

But many protesters blasted the move as a clear attempt to appease angry residents.

We want a free Venice, which is finally dedicated to its citizens. Those donations are just a misery and only aimed at clearing Bezos' conscience, Flavio Cogo, a Venetian activist who joined Saturday's protest, said.

Details of the exclusive wedding ceremony Friday night were a closely guarded secret, until Sanchez Bezos posted to Instagram a photo of herself beaming in a white gown as she stood alongside a tuxedo-clad Bezos.

Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders converged to revel in extravagance that was as much a testament to the couple's love as to their extraordinary wealth.

The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey and NFL great Tom Brady, along with Hollywood stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Orlando Bloom, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and top socialites, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. 

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children also joined the celebrations.

The bride and groom stayed at the Aman Venice hotel on the Grand Canal, where Bezos posed for photos and Sanchez Bezos blew kisses to the press.

The planet is burning but don't worry, here's the list of the 27 dresses of Lauren Sanchez, one protest slogan read, a reference to the bride's reported wedding weekend wardrobe.

It featured a mermaid-lined wedding gown by Dolce and Gabbana and other Dolce Vita-inspired looks by Italian designers, including Schiaparelli and Bottega Veneta.

The city administration has strongly defended the nuptials as in keeping with Venice's tradition as an open city that has welcomed popes, emperors and ordinary visitors alike for centuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos billionaires

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

