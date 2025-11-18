Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

Jeff Bezos has re-entered an operational role by becoming co-CEO of Project Prometheus, a well-funded AI startup aiming to build advanced models for engineering, robotics and scientific discovery

Jeff Bezos

With Project Prometheus, Bezos is stepping into a crowded artificial intelligence landscape where smaller firms are trying to break through with new software | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and one of the wealthiest people in the world, is returning to an operational role as co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, an artificial intelligence startup, The New York Times reported.
 
Bezos’s role as co-chief executive is the first time he has taken a formal operational position at any company since stepping down as Amazon’s chief executive in 2021.
 

What will Project Prometheus do?

 
The company is focusing on technology that aligns with Bezos’s longstanding interest in space exploration. Project Prometheus is developing artificial intelligence tools to support engineering and manufacturing across sectors such as computing, aerospace and automobiles. It remains unclear where the company will be headquartered.
 
 
Both Project Prometheus and Periodic Labs aim to build AI models that learn in far more complex ways than conventional chatbots.
 

Why it matters

 
With Project Prometheus, Bezos is stepping into a crowded artificial intelligence landscape where smaller firms are trying to break through with new software while competing against industry giants such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Meta and Google.

Also Read

MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

ethanol E20 fuel

Best of BS Opinion: Ethanol blend welcome, but water security a key concern

Jeff Bezos, Jackie Bezos

Jackie Bezos, who backed son Jeff's Amazon dream, passes away at 78

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos

'Kisses yes, Bezos no': Protests erupt in Venice over Bezos wedding bash

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tie the knot in star-studded Venice wedding

 
With $6.2 billion at launch and nearly 100 employees from OpenAI, DeepMind and Meta, Project Prometheus is already one of the world’s most well-financed early-stage AI startups.  ALSO READ | Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth 

Who will run Prometheus with Bezos?

 
Bezos will share the co-chief executive role with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who has worked closely with Google co-founder Sergey Brin at Google’s X, known as “The Moonshot Factory”.
 
Bajaj also helped launch Verily, a life-sciences research lab under Alphabet, and co-founded Foresite Labs, which incubates AI and data-science startups.
 

The big picture

 
The startup is part of a wave of companies applying artificial intelligence to physical tasks, including robotics, drug design and scientific discovery. This year, several researchers left OpenAI, Meta and Google DeepMind to establish Periodic Labs, a firm building artificial intelligence that can speed up discoveries in chemistry and physics.
 

Elon Musk reacts

 
Billionaire Elon Musk, who himself has ventured into the AI race with his startup xAI, criticised Bezos’s new venture by calling him a “copycat”.
 
In the past, Musk has made similar accusations after Bezos’s Blue Origin and his SpaceX overlapped in space-launch ambitions.
 
 
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth

Gustavo Petro

Human rights office urges Colombia to suspend airstrikes after child deaths

Gavin Newsom

Trump admin sues California over law banning masked federal agents

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

What's next for the Epstein files after Trump's social media posts?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China concerns

Topics : Jeff Bezos Artificial intelligence Amazon AI start-up BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon