Business Standard
Home / World News / LNG buyers flag US supply risks of purchase after Biden pauses export

LNG buyers flag US supply risks of purchase after Biden pauses export

'I do trust the traditional LNG suppliers more than US LNG players,' said Jane Liao, vice president at CPC, told the APPEC conference

LNG, Gas

"Let's say the Chinese companies or the Indian companies, they continue to purchase from Russia, so they won't compete with us in the rest of the market," she said Representational Picture Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) flagged risks of purchasing cargoes from the United States following the decision by President Joe Biden's administration to pause export permits of the superchilled fuel to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.

Officials from Taiwan's CPC Corp and Germany-based SEFE, which trades LNG cargoes and sells in Asia, stressed the importance of reliability of supply while responding to a question on the impact of the US export pause on Asian markets.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I do trust the traditional LNG suppliers more than US LNG players," said Jane Liao, vice president at CPC, told the APPEC conference.
 
 
"Most of the Asian buyers, we rely on traditional LNG suppliers, which cherish the long-term relationship more. When you are in difficulties in the implementation of your contract, people will sit down and talk," she said.
 
Fabian Kor, executive vice president Asia at SEFE, said energy security was the topmost priority this year, adding that SEFE may even "slightly overcontract" to ensure availability.
 
"We will not concentrate on supply, just because it is the cheapest in the U.S. We like a bit of geographical supply diversification," he said.
 

More From This Section

Modi-Ukraine

Ukraine wants India to play more active role in ending war with Russia

Kenya airport

Strike at Kenya's airport causing flight delays as Adani deal suspended

china Flag, China

European business confidence in China is at all-time low, says report

Donald Trump

US Presidential debate: Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war if elected

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Fiery US Prez elections debate gives Wall Street few new details on issues

"In terms of the US, we are quite ambivalent now, meaning we prefer something that is more firm."
 
On supplies of Russian LNG, Liao also said Chinese and Indian purchases of Russian LNG cargoes would ensure the market remains in balance.
 
"Let's say the Chinese companies or the Indian companies, they continue to purchase from Russia, so they won't compete with us in the rest of the market," she said.

Also Read

Russia LNG 2

LNG imports set to slump as monsoon hits power demand: S&P analyst

LNG, Gas

Global LNG market remains in fragile equilibrium on limited supply: IGU

LNG, Gas

India's LNG demand surge supports Asia's declining imports in June

European Union, EU

Proposed ban on Russia's LNG transports not to impact Asia: EU commissioner

A man smashing the window with a hammer of a stationary Vande Bharat Express

Man smashing Vande Bharat window sparks outrage, but what's the truth?

Topics : LNG export USA oil and gas reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon