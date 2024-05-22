Why has Japan blocked the iconic view of Mount Fuji? All you need to know

Tourists planning their next trip to Japan will no longer be able to enjoy the majestic view of Mount Fuji from the resort town of Fujikawaguchiko. Taking cute photos of Mount Fuji from the sidewalks is now a thing of the past, as local officials have erected a large black screen that blocks the view of the iconic Japanese mountain. The town of Fujikawaguchiko is renowned as a photo spot for capturing Japan’s highest peak.

On Tuesday, construction was completed on the black mesh net, which stands 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) high and extends for 20 metre (66 feet) along the sidewalk.

Why has Japan blocked the view of Mt Fuji

Town officials took this step to deter unruly tourists. Locals reported that some tourists were disrupting their lives by jaywalking and littering the streets.

In March and April, Japan saw a record three million tourist arrivals. “It’s regrettable we have to do this because some tourists can't respect the rules,” a town official told AFP in April.

The plan garnered headlines last month when officials, frustrated by the constant influx of mainly foreign visitors littering, trespassing, and breaking traffic rules, announced it.

However, the construction of the barrier was initially delayed due to difficulties in obtaining the necessary materials, allowing tourists a few more days to capture their perfect shot.

Local officials and residents welcome visitors but have complained about those who continuously cross the street, ignore traffic signals, park illegally, and smoke outside designated areas. The measure also aims to protect a nearby dental clinic where tourists sometimes park without permission and have even climbed on the roof to take pictures.

Entry fees for tourists visiting Mt Fuji

Similar to other tourist hotspots like Venice, which recently introduced entry fees for day visitors as a trial, the influx of tourists has not been entirely welcomed. In Kyoto, locals have complained about tourists harassing the city’s famed geisha.

This summer, hikers using the most popular route to climb Mount Fuji will be charged 2,000 yen ($13) each, with entries capped at 4,000 to ease congestion.

A new online booking system for the mountain’s Yoshida trail opened on Monday, guaranteeing entry through a new gate, with 1,000 places kept for same-day entries.

Mt Fuji - the tourist hotspot

Mount Fuji, covered in snow for most of the year, has a hiking season that runs from July to September, attracting more than 220,000 tourists to its slopes. Many climb through the night to see the sunrise, with some attempting to reach the 3,776-meter (12,388-foot) summit without breaks, leading to injuries or illness, AFP reported.

Rising to 12,388 feet, Mount Fuji is a sacred symbol of Japan, surrounded by several temples and shrines. The mountain, located about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is visible from the Japanese capital on clear days. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognizes 25 sites of cultural interest within the Mount Fuji area.