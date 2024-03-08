Sensex (    %)
                             
Will provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine in its fight against Russia: Britain

Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia

Drone

Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack or kamikaze drones and models that target ships.
Ukraine's Armed Forces are using U.K. donated weapons to unprecedented effect, to help lay waste to nearly 30% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Shapps said.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian sea drones reportedly sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea, the latest in a series of strikes that has crippled Moscow's naval capability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vladimir Putin Britain Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Drones

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

