Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will topple govt if war doesn't resume after ceasefire: Israel minister

Will topple govt if war doesn't resume after ceasefire: Israel minister

Bezalel Smotrich made the threat on Monday, a day after the ceasefire went into effect. "If, God forbid, the war is not resumed, I will bring the government down," Smotrich told reporters.

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already resigned over the ceasefire agreement. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's far-right finance minister has threatened to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition if he doesn't resume the war in Gaza after the first phase of ceasefire expires in six weeks.

Bezalel Smotrich made the threat on Monday, a day after the ceasefire went into effect.

"If, God forbid, the war is not resumed, I will bring the government down," Smotrich told reporters.

Smotrich, who leads an ultranationalist religious party, voted against the deal but has remained in the governing coalition for the time being.

His departure would rob Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority, setting the stage for the government's collapse and early elections.

 

Also Read

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Israel frees 90 Palestinian prisoners as Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

3 Israeli hostages with Israel army in Gaza as ceasefire passes 1st hurdle

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Palestinians trek across rubble to return home as Gaza ceasefire takes hold

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Gaza ceasefire begins after delay as Hamas names hostages to be released

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's pressure & clarity of demand may secure Gaza ceasefire deal

Smotrich said he has received assurances that Israel will resume the war after the first phase, during which 33 hostages held in Gaza are to return home and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

The second phase, which must still be negotiated, is to work out an end to the war and return of all remaining hostages.

"I insisted, demanded, and received an unequivocal commitment from the prime minister, the minister of defence and the the rest of my Cabinet colleagues -- we will not stop this war a moment before realising its full goals," Smotrich said.

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already resigned over the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu, hoping to stabilise his fragile coalition, has so far offered the public no guarantees that Israel will proceed to Phase 2 of the agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

taiwan, Taiwan earthquake, Earthquake

Magnitude 6 earthquake in Taiwan leaves 15 people with minor injuries

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden pardons Jan 6 attack investigators to guard against Trump's revenge

President Donald Trump with Vice President JD Vance

Donald John Trump sworn-in as 47th President of US at Capitol Rotunda

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump 2.0: First Quad foreign ministers' meeting likely on Tuesday

Topics : palestine israel Ceasefire Violation Hamas Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon