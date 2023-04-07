close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast to 0.5% this year

The World Bank has lowered its estimate for Ukraine's GDP growth this year to 0.5 from 3.3 per cent estimated in January, state media reported.

IANS Kiev
World Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Bank has lowered its estimate for Ukraine's GDP growth this year to 0.5 from 3.3 per cent estimated in January, state media reported.

The economic toll caused by the Russia-Ukraine war was the main factor behind the downgrade, the bank said in a report on Thursday.

According to it, the reopening of Ukraine's Black Sea ports and resumption of grain trade, as well as substantial donor support, will help support economic activity in Ukraine this year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

The bank estimated the cost of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and recovery at $411 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Bank projected that the Ukrainian economy will grow by 6.5 per cent in 2025 after rising 3.5 per cent in 2024.

In 2022, Ukraine's GDP suffered a record decline of 29.2 per cent, according to the bank.

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Moody's cuts India's GDP growth projection for 2022 from 7.7% to 7%

S&P Global Ratings lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

US to forbid schools, colleges to ban trans athletes but allow exceptions

Biden is set to propose toughest-ever rules on car pollution to spur EVs

US big tech Google, Amazon struggle to lay off employees in Europe

BlackRock Inc to sell $114 billion in securities of failed banks'

US jobless claims show emerging cracks in a strong labour market

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics : World Bank | GDP forecast

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon