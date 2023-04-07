World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast to 0.5% this year

The World Bank has lowered its estimate for Ukraine's GDP growth this year to 0.5 from 3.3 per cent estimated in January, state media reported.

The economic toll caused by the Russia-Ukraine war was the main factor behind the downgrade, the bank said in a report on Thursday.

According to it, the reopening of Ukraine's Black Sea ports and resumption of grain trade, as well as substantial donor support, will help support economic activity in Ukraine this year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

The bank estimated the cost of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and recovery at $411 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Bank projected that the Ukrainian economy will grow by 6.5 per cent in 2025 after rising 3.5 per cent in 2024.

In 2022, Ukraine's GDP suffered a record decline of 29.2 per cent, according to the bank.

Also Read GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2 India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7% Moody's cuts India's GDP growth projection for 2022 from 7.7% to 7% S&P Global Ratings lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% US to forbid schools, colleges to ban trans athletes but allow exceptions Biden is set to propose toughest-ever rules on car pollution to spur EVs US big tech Google, Amazon struggle to lay off employees in Europe BlackRock Inc to sell $114 billion in securities of failed banks' US jobless claims show emerging cracks in a strong labour market

--IANS

int/khz/