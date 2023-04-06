close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US big tech Google, Amazon struggle to lay off employees in Europe

In Europe, mass layoffs have stalled because of labor protections that make it virtually impossible to dismiss people in some countries without prior consultations with employee interest groups

Bloomberg
Google’s office in Berlin

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us
By Benoit Berthelot, Agatha Cantrill and Davey Alba

After announcing the largest rounds of layoffs in their history, US big tech companies are now learning how difficult it is to reduce headcount in Europe.
In the US, companies can announce widespread job cuts and let go of hundreds if not thousands of workers within months — and many have. Meanwhile, in Europe, mass layoffs among tech companies have stalled because of labor protections that make it virtually impossible to dismiss people in some countries without prior consultations with employee interest groups.  
This has left thousands of tech workers in limbo, unsure about whether they’ll be affected by negotiations that can drag on indefinitely. 

In France, Google parent Alphabet Inc. is currently in talks to reduce headcount through voluntary departures, offering severance packages that it hopes are generous enough to get workers to leave, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Amazon has tried to get some senior managers there to resign by dangling as much as one year’s pay and has granted leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and be paid out as bonuses, one person with knowledge of the situation said.

Both in France and Germany, where labor laws are among the strongest in the EU, Google is currently in negotiations with works councils — company-specific groups whose elected employee representatives negotiate with management about workforce issues, according to a person familiar with the matter. By law, companies are required to bargain with these councils before implementing layoffs — a sometimes lengthy process that includes information gathering, negotiations and the possibility of recourse. 
Because of these requirements, the person said, Google branches in Germany and France will be some of the last locations to be affected by the cuts, if even at all.  

Also Read

Google, Amazon struggle to cut jobs in Europe due to labour protections

Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?

No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India

Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report

Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

BlackRock Inc to sell $114 billion in securities of failed banks'

US jobless claims show emerging cracks in a strong labour market

Airbus SE to build new China single-aisle jet factory as Apple pulls back

Hope local admin would support presence of Indian journalists in China: MEA

8,437 Indian prisoners are lodged in foreign prisons; UAE with max 1,966


When reached for comment, Google acknowledged the negotiations, and added that it was not planning on implementing layoffs in Romania, Greece or Austria. 
“We have been working carefully and individually through each country where reductions are taking place to fully adhere to local legal requirements, which vary per location, are complex, and take time,” a Google spokesperson said in response to questions from Bloomberg.

In Paris, where Google has around 1,600 employees, a works council is in talks with the company over how many employees — and what types — will be included in a voluntary collective departure plan. People familiar with the process say a resolution could still be weeks away, and in the meantime, things will continue as usual. According to an employee who requested anonymity, management made it clear that nobody would be forced out. 
By contrast, in the UK, where labor protections are not as stringent, an estimated 500 out of 8,000 Googlers will have to leave, according to Unite the Union representative Matthew Waley — a 6% redundancy rate consistent with the firm’s global target. Talks with the works council will result in confidential severance packages, but the number of departures is not up for negotiation. “They are trying to do the legal minimum,” Waley said, referring to the ongoing bargaining process. 

The same is true in Dublin, where unions claim that Google is planning to oust 240 employees, and in Zurich, where unions said the number of layoffs affects more than 200 people. 

Employees recently set up a cross-country Google works council for EU countries, which includes the UK and Switzerland. It is expected to be operational in about six months, and will be a powerful collective voice in future consultations. According to Waley, this represents “a big change,” as the company will have to give employees much more advance notice of reorganizations. This European Works Council will be comprised of representatives who are Google employees and will serve for a four-year term. Council members will liaise with Google management, and be headquartered in Dublin, documents show.
While the different standards of treatment have not created friction among Google employees spread around the world, “people have realized the way things happen in the US versus France and Germany” are different, says Parul Koul, executive chair of the Alphabet Workers Union and a software engineer at Google based in New York. 

“It is inspiring for people in the US to see things are different in other places – it’s a blueprint for what people can fight for,” they added. 
Job cuts aren’t just affecting tech workers. Between October and March, executives around the world cut about half a million employees around the world, according to a review by Bloomberg News. Still, reductions in the tech industry have been particularly severe after many companies admitted to expanding too aggressively after seeing a surge in traffic during Covid-19 lockdowns. Once schools, offices and shops began to reopen, growth in web-based services from social media use to food delivery apps slowed dramatically, forcing executives to reevaluation their outlooks.

More than 170,000 full-time tech workers are employed on the continent and in the UK by Amazon, Alphabet and Meta, with software engineers often earning salaries that are half as much as their counterparts in the US. 

At Amazon France, with about 1,500 office employees in Paris, some senior managers with between 5 and 8 years of experience were offered up to a year’s pay to leave, according to a person familiar. The person said that departing employees were allowed to stay on so-called “gardening leave” until May, when Amazon shares vest and are paid out as bonuses. 
In previous years, employees were offered less than a month of compensation per year worked, one of the people said.

At Amazon’s German arm, a person familiar said that the company has started laying off people still in their probationary periods, and offering proposals for voluntary departures. 
In Luxembourg, according to a person familiar, exiting Amazon employees have been offered a month’s salary per year of service, with extra pay determined by national laws. Layoff offers began the middle of last month, the person added, and people will depart on either April 1 or June 1 depending on whether they’ve opted into a two-month window to search for a job internally.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on specific cases. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy said in January that the company would be communicating with impacted employees, or where applicable, with employee representative bodies.
Topics : Google | Amazon | layoff | Tech firms

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon