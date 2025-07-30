Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / World Bank plans securitisation, debt swaps to boost development

World Bank plans securitisation, debt swaps to boost development

"We can't do project by project," Banga said of the securitisation plans. "We don't have 100 years."

Ajay Banga, World Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Antony Sguazzin
 
The World Bank is considering securitising some of the projects it’s backing to attract more private funding as it prepares to roll out a series of debt-for-development swaps, President Ajay Banga said. 
It’s designed the initiative to help accelerate the pace of development in some of the world’s poorest nations and create some of the jobs that hundreds of millions of young people will need in the next decade, he said in an interview in Mozambique. 
 
“We can’t do project by project,” he said of the securitisation plans. “We don’t have 100 years.”
 
Banga, who took charge of the world’s biggest multilateral development bank two years ago, said he’s trying to change the way the lender works to speed up projects. The securitisation plan envisages private institutions like large pension funds taking loans off the World Bank’s balance sheet, allowing the lender to invest more. The swaps would enable countries to spend the interest savings on development. 
 

Also Read

Smart cities mission, smart city projects, Urbanisation, Urban infrastructure

Urban projects expand, but private investment continues to remain elusivepremium

World bank

India needs $2.4 trn to build climate-resilient infra by 2050: World Bank

money management, rural banking, Regional Rural Banks

35% bank account holders in India had inactive accounts in 2021: World Bank

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty

Has Indian inequality declined? Post-tax income data holds the answerpremium

pakistan Flag

Pakistan faces 44.7% poverty while neighbours progress, reveals World Bank

 
Under the securitisation plan, the bank is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a pilot project to combine some of the projects backed by its International Finance Corp. unit into a package to offer to the market in the next four to five months, he said. 
 
“It’s the first time the World Bank has done this,” he said, adding that the idea would be to get the packages credit ratings. “Banks do it all the time.”
 
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. 
 
The debt-for-development swaps will be modeled on an arrangement the bank concluded with Ivory Coast in December. Under that plan, the West African nation will buy back about €400 million ($462 million) of its most expensive debt that matures over the next five years.
 
By using a partial World Bank guarantee, it will take out a commercial loan with a longer maturity, lower interest rate and grace period to free up €330 million over the period and save €60 million — on condition the savings are spent on education. 
 
“I’ve got nine more in the pipeline like that,” Banga said, declining to identify the countries. “They are all across Africa and parts of Asia.”

More From This Section

china, china flag, Politburo

China's five-year plan enters final year: How much has it delivered?

Australian rocket

First Australian-made rocket crashes 14 seconds after lift-off attempt

Shanghai

Shanghai evacuates over 280,000 amid tropical storm Co-May threat

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, Israel to run more Gaza food centres, offers few details

Russia earthquake

Tsunami alert: India warns citizens in US after 8.8 earthquake hits Russia

Topics : World Bank finance Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon