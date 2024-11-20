Business Standard
World Children's Day 2024: Wishes, quotes and messages to send your kids

World Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to take steps towards children's welfare, protect vulnerable children and advocate children's rights for a better world for children

Every year on November 20, World Children's Day is observed to encourage global solidarity, awareness among children around the world, and advancements in children's welfare. 
 
This day, which was created by the UN in 1954, also marks the adoption of two important agreements: the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) and the Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1959). The day is a worldwide appeal to guarantee children's rights to healthcare, education, and a safe, happy childhood.
 
"For every child, every right" is the theme for Universal Children's Day in 2024. This theme highlights how crucial it is to guarantee that every kid has access to their fundamental rights. Let us unite to honour and share these lovely messages, quotes, and wishes with our loved ones.

Happy World’s Children’s Day: Wishes and Messages 

May every child grow up in a world full of love, laughter, and opportunities. Happy World Children’s Day!
 
Children are the world’s most valuable resource. Let’s nurture them with care and kindness.
 
May we build a future where every child feels safe, loved, and valued. Happy Children’s Day!
 
To all the curious minds and kind hearts—stay bold, stay beautiful, and stay you.
 
A happy and healthy child makes for a happy and healthy world. Wishing all children a beautiful day!
 
Every child deserves a childhood filled with dreams and joy.
 
To all the little stars that light up our lives, Happy World Children’s Day!
 
Let’s ensure every child gets the wings to fly and chase their dreams.
 
May the innocence and joy of children remain untouched by the harshness of life. Celebrate them today and always!
 
The world becomes brighter when children are happy and thriving. Wishing all children a day of joy!
 
Here’s to cherishing the magic and wonder that only children bring to our lives. Happy Children’s Day!
 
May every child find hope, happiness, and their voice heard. Celebrating you all today!
 
Each child deserves a childhood filled with endless possibilities. Celebrate them today!
 
Children are the builders of a better tomorrow. Let’s nurture them with love and care.
 
Children carry the promise of a brighter tomorrow. Let’s make today special for them!
 
A child’s laughter is the most beautiful sound in the world. Wishing joy to every child today!
 
Every child is a gift to the world. Let’s cherish and protect them always.
 
Celebrate childhood, the most beautiful phase of life. Happy World Children’s Day!
 
Children’s dreams should never be overshadowed by hardship. Let’s stand together for their future.
 
Let’s give children a reason to smile today and every day. Happy World Children’s Day.

World’s Children’s Day 2024: Quotes 

Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.– John F. Kennedy 
 
Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression. – Haim Ginott
 
Children must be taught how to think, not what to think. – Margaret Mead
 
In every child, we should see the world’s promise. – Desmond Tutu
 
The soul is healed by being with children. – Fyodor Dostoevsky
 
Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. – Rabindranath Tagore.
 

 

 

First Published: Nov 20 2024

