World Environment Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Importance, Quotes

World Environment Day is celebrated to encourage awareness and environmental protection. Photo: Shutterstock

On June 5 each year, World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) founded the WED in 1972. Environment Day is one of the greatest global events for the environment. This day acts as a platform to bring issues to light about the ecological issues faced by our planet.

The day likewise serves as a stage to promote ecological changes and sustainable practices. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 2024 Environment Day celebration this year, where the most important topics – drought resilience, desertification, and land restoration will be discussed.

World Environment Day 2024: Theme

This year (2024), the theme of the World Environment Day says, "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience." It's tied in with bringing back healthy land, keeping desserts from developing, and managing water shortages. Trees, healthy soil, and clean water are imperative for a solid planet.

What is the history of the World Environment Day?

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly as a platform for raising awareness of pressing environmental problems and encouraging global action.

The first was a meeting held in Stockholm, Sweden in 1972 where it was debated and discussed. From that point forward, from 1973, and the custom has continued ahead with a similar date.

What is the importance of World Environment Day?

World Environment Day brings issues to light, prepares action, and promotes ecological sustainability. Through campaigns, events, and drives, World Environment Day moves people and networks to make changes, cultivating an urge to get going and tending to environmental difficulties for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day: Quotes

• The Truly Healthy environment is not merely safe but stimulating. [William H. Stewart].

• The future will either be green or not at all. [Bob Brown].

• Preservation of our environment is not a liberal or conservative challenge; it's common sense. [President Ronald Reagan].

• A healthy ecology is the basis for a healthy economy. [Claudine Schneider].

• A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear. [President Joseph R. Biden].

Happy Environment Day: Wishes

• May we all work together to protect our planet for generations to come.

• Wishing for cleaner air, clearer water, and a brighter future for all living things.

• Let's plant the seeds of change today for a sustainable tomorrow.

• Plant a tree! Trees clean our air and provide homes for wildlife.

• Reduce, reuse, recycle! This helps cut down on waste that can harm the environment.