World Population Day 2024: Top 50 quotes and messages to share on this day

World Population Day 2024 is celebrated every year on July 11 to raise awareness about the issues that the world faces due to overpopulation. The UN Developing Programme (UNDP) established World Population Day on July 11, 1987, when the population of the world reached 5 billion; it was a landmark moment for the global population. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) decided to continue observing World Population Day in resolution 45/216 of December 1990 to inform people of relations to the environment and development.

