Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:27 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment today; Check status, GMP, listing date

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment today; Check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Hexaware Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, February 17, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, February 14, 2025, receiving decent participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.66 times.
 
Once the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Check Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals slower open for Indian markets; Asia-Pacific mixed

ipo market listing share market

Hexaware Technologies IPO fully subscribed; QIBs drive demand on Day 3

ipo market listing share market

Quality Power IPO opens today; GMP up 3%; should you park your money?

IPO

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 2:check subscription data, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Ajax Engineering IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

 
Hexaware Technologies IPO final subscription status
The Rs 8,750 crore public offering of Hexaware Technologies, offered at a price band of Rs 674-708 with a lot size of 21 shares, received bids for 24,28,44,966 shares against the 9,14,23,354 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 2.66 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Hexaware Technologies IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed to 9.09 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 0.20 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 0.11 times.
 
Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Hexaware Technologies were trading at Rs 709 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of merely Re 1 or 0.14 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Hexaware Technologies IPO likely listing price
Shares of Hexaware Technologies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Hexaware Technologies shares may list flat at around Rs 709 per share. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
About Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies is a provider of digital and technology services, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions. The company integrates AI into its service offerings to assist enterprises in digital transformation, focusing on automation, cloud adoption, and operational optimization. Its business is structured around key service areas: Design & Build, Secure & Run, Data & AI, Optimize, and Cloud Services. These service categories cater to diverse client needs across industries.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

markets

Markets Today: Nifty support; FIIs; Ajax listing; Hexaware IPO allotment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Jim Rogers, Rogers Holdings

Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers

PremiumGold

Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs share market IPOs ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scorecbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon