Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: Investors will eye stocks of companies that will and have released their Q3 results; ABFRL, Glenmark, SAIL and other will be in focus

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on February 17, 2025: The Indian equities are poised for a negative start today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 27.65 points lower at 22,969. 
 
In the previous session, Sensex closed around 200 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 75,939.21. The Nifty50 settled 102.15 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 22,929.25. 

Here are some stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 17, 2025:

Results on Feb 17: ABB India and Mahesh Developers will announce their quarterly results.
 
Easy Trip Planners: The tours and travel services company reported a 26 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, at Rs 33.6 crore as compared to Rs 45.6 crore a year ago. 
 
 
Glenmark Pharma: The drugmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 348 cr for the quarter ended December 31, as compared to a loss of Rs 351 crore a year ago.

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 10: Steel stocks, Nykaa, Eicher, M&M, Vedanta, BEL

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, January 1, 2025: Auto stocks, ITC, Sun Pharma, Piramal Ent

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 5 stocks to turn ex-date next week

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, Nov 22, 2024: Adani Group stocks, Tata Power, NTPC, LIC

demat market share stock

FirstCry shares fall 4%: IPO lock-in period ends, GST issue weighs

 
Aditya Birla Fashion: The company reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to Rs 108 crore a year ago. 
 
Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto components company posted a net profit of Rs 878.63 crore for Q3 as compared to Rs 541.96 crore, up 62 per cent.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care: The company posted a consolidated profit after tax  (PAT) of Rs 28.24 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter as compared to Rs 22.59 crore a year ago. 
 
Dilip Buildcon: In Q3, Dilip Buildcon’s profit (attributable to owners of the company) rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 115.3 crore. The company’s revenue, however, declined 9.98 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,589.7 crore. 
 
Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-promoted RIL is planning to appeal before the Supreme Court against the recent Delhi High Court judgment on gas migration. The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the centre’s claim that RIL and its partners had siphoned off gas from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) block, which was adjacent to its own, in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin, off Andhra Pradesh coast.
 
HFCL: The company is aiming to become a Rs 10,000-crore revenue enterprise, as per reports. 
 
Godrej Properties: The company has acquired 12 land parcels in the April-December period to develop housing projects worth Rs 23,450 crore. 
 
Bank of Maharashtra: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the bank to set up an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City.
 
Hero MotoCorp: In the next fiscal, the company is anticipating double-digit revenue growth, according to reports. 
 
Aurobindo Pharma: From April, the company will commence supplies to Europe from its China facility. The Hyderabad-based drug maker began operations at the facility in November 2024 and is now ramping up its production.
 
Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The company is planning to set up a new rail mill at an investment of $800 million. 
 
Mahindra Lifespaces: The company is targeting to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issue of shares to eligible shareholders for reducing its debt as well as funding further growth.
               

More From This Section

markets

Markets Today: Nifty support; FIIs; Ajax listing; Hexaware IPO allotment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Jim Rogers, Rogers Holdings

Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers

PremiumGold

Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

Premiumprivate equity

Private equity funds turn to platform models for scalable growth in India

Topics : Stock to watch Stocks in focus Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50 Q3 results SAIL Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Easy Trip Planners Limited RIL stock Dilip Buildcon Samvardhana Motherson International

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayWPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE SCOREIPL 2025 Schedule live announcementFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scoreLatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon