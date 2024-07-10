Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ukraine can use UK missiles to strike inside Russia, says PM Starmer

Starmer agreed that it was up to Ukraine how it used the Storm Shadow missiles donated by the UK

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Keir Starmer signaled Ukraine can use Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets inside Russia. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alex Wickham

Keir Starmer signaled Ukraine can use Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets inside Russia, confirming he would continue the previous UK government’s policy on the use of its long-range weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Starmer agreed that it was up to Ukraine how it used the Storm Shadow missiles donated by the UK when asked by a Bloomberg reporter. He was speaking to journalists while traveling to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday evening.

The missiles must “obviously to be used in accordance with international humanitarian law as you would expect,” the premier added, stating his position that Storm Shadows were to be used “for defensive purposes.”

“But it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes,” he said. Storm Shadows are precision-guided cruise missiles with a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Ukraine has said it needs to strike military targets inside Russia to defend itself and repel Russian attacks, and the debate over the issue between its allies is one of the main issues that will be discussed at the Nato summit. 


Some European countries such as the UK have expressed support for Ukraine’s position, but the US government has so far resisted lifting all restrictions on the use of its weapons by Kyiv. The Biden administration says it has not enabled Ukrainian strikes deep within Russia, considering that a red line in order to prevent escalation with Moscow.

More From This Section

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

N Korea balloons, GPS interference raise safety risks for S Korean airspace

Papua New Guinea, Landslide, Yambali landslide

Search underway for dozens buried in Indonesian landslide that killed 23

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations ahead of NY retrial

buldak ramen

Why did Denmark ban these spicy noodles from South Korea? Explained

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump attacks VP Kamala Harris, raises questions on her competence


The remarks are the first time Starmer has committed his new administration to the policy following his UK general election victory last week.

They echo the words used by the government of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, which never explicitly said it had permitted Ukraine to use Storm Shadows to strike inside Russia, but indicated that was the case by saying it was up to Kyiv how to deploy them.

At the time, the Kremlin called that a “very dangerous statement.”

Responding to the attack on a hospital in Ukraine by Russia, Starmer said it was an “absolutely shocking, appalling attack that provided “a very important if tragic backdrop to this summit.” He added: “It’s the duty of everyone to describe it in those terms.”

“My message to President Putin is this: this Nato summit should be seen as a clear and united resolve by Nato allies and others that are there at the same time to stand with Ukraine and stand up to Russian aggression,” Starmer said.

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

New UK PM Starmer seeks to improve on 'botched' trade deal with EU

Alok Sharma

Former British Indian MP Alok Sharma takes seat in House of Lords

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer assembles Cabinet for 1st meeting, says 'now we get to work'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to UK counterpart Starmer, both agree to work for early FTA

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Next UK PM, Labour Party

Highlights: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after victory

Topics : Britain PM Britain Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon