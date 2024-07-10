Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump challenges Prez Biden to another debate, golf match this week

Trump's challenges to Biden, 81, came as he was feeling quite confident after his maiden debate performance against the president late last month

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has offered his rival and incumbent President Joe Biden the opportunity to redeem himself. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has offered his rival and incumbent President Joe Biden the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the entire world via a debate this week while also challenging him to a round of golf.
Trump's challenges to Biden, 81, came as he was feeling quite confident after his maiden debate performance against the president late last month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
I'm officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world, Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Florida.
Let's do another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president, he said.
But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place, anytime, anywhere, Trump added.
Biden, the Democratic nominee, performed poorly at the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta, after which even his own party colleagues are asking him to drop from the race. Biden has rejected such calls.

ALSO READ: Trump attacks VP Kamala Harris, raises questions on her competence
At the same rally, Trump then challenged Biden to an 18-hole golf match.
I'm also officially challenging Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here, he said.
If he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, USD 1 million. And I'll bet you he doesn't take the offer. What that match will do is prove that Joe is, in fact, all talk and no action, Trump said.

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Ukraine can use UK missiles to strike inside Russia, says PM Starmer

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

N Korea balloons, GPS interference raise safety risks for S Korean airspace

Papua New Guinea, Landslide, Yambali landslide

Search underway for dozens buried in Indonesian landslide that killed 23

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegations ahead of NY retrial

buldak ramen

Why did Denmark ban these spicy noodles from South Korea? Explained

The Biden Campaign has rejected both the challenges.
Joe Biden doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics he's busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself par for the course, Biden-Harris 2024 Spokesperson James Singer said.
Donald Trump hasn't been seen in public for 12 days; now he's inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil' Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf. We'd challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Yet to take a call on VP pick, likely announcement this week: Trump

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Democrats

Biden not being treated for Parkinson's, says White House after NYT report

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Democrats

Biden's biggest donors powerless, unable to convince him to step aside

Donald Trump, Trump, Repulican VP Candidate

Doug Burgum on shortlist to be veep, gains support from Trump, donors

Joe Biden, Biden

WATCH: Joe Biden sits 'in a trance' after pastor asks everyone to stand up

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump US Presidential poll US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon