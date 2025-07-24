WWE icon Hulk Hogan passes away at 71 after cardiac arrest in Florida

American wrestler Terry Gene Bollea -- better known as Hulk Hogan -- died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.
WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
WWE, on social media, confirmed Hulk Hogan's demise and extended its condolences to the wrestler's family and friends.
Born on 11 August 1953 in Augusta, Georgia, Hulk Hogan rose to become one of the most recognisable personalities in professional wrestling. Known for his distinctive handlebar moustache, trademark bandana, and electrifying charisma, he became a household name during the 1980s and played a pivotal role in propelling WWE—then known as WWF—into mainstream entertainment.
Celebrated as the face of wrestling’s golden era, Hogan's influence extended well beyond the ring, earning him global fame and a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Hogan began wrestling in the late 1970s, but his career reached new heights after he joined Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1983. His popularity skyrocketed as he embodied the classic wrestling hero—delivering patriotic messages, showcasing an imposing physique, and promoting values like hard work and self-belief. His catchphrase, “Train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins, and believe in yourself,” became a rallying cry for young fans across the world.