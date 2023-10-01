X has been losing daily active users since Musk takeover: CEO Yaccarino

X CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the platform’s latest daily active users stats, which show a drop of millions of users from before Elon Musk took over Twitter.



Linda Yaccarino appeared onstage for an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin at Vox Media’s Code 2023 event recently. During the 45-minute-long interview, she shared previously unknown stats of the company. Throughout the interview, she repeated that she’s only been on the job at X for 12 weeks. She revealed that X is losing daily active users after Elon Musk took over.



At the tech conference, Yaccarino shared that the company currently has 225 million daily active users - a decline in tens of millions or 11.6 per cent of users from just before Musk acquired the company. CEO also claimed, “90 per cent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform in the last 12 weeks alone.”



Last year, Elon Musk posted a series of tweets which showed that Twitter had 254.5 million daily active users.