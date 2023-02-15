JUST IN
Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation
People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM
Karnataka possesses qualities to top the list in aerospace sector: Bommai
I never expressed wish to join BJP, says NCP leader Anil Deshmukh
LIFE Mission scam case: ED arrests former principal secretary to Kerala CMO
Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open to commuters today: Officials
Issue of FCA, FRA clearances to be taken up with Union govt: Himachal CM
Yogi asks officials to get investment proposals implemented on ground
Aware of I-T searches at BBC office; cannot offer any judgement: US
Councillors to declare assets to MCD secy as mayor not elected yet: Officer
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

Zelensky thanked Canada for its support and assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of the decision to provide Leopard battle tanks

Topics
Ukraine | Canada | Volodymyr Zelensky

IANS  |  Kiev 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
File Photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss cooperation between their countries in security and defence sectors.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Canada for its support and assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of the decision to provide Leopard battle tanks.

Zelensky also briefed Joly on the current priority needs of the Ukrainian military, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Your support for the Ukrainian army is invaluable in these turbulent times for us," Zelensky emphasised.

In the meeting, Zelensky and Joly exchanged their views on the Peace Formula on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and talked about Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.

The parties also discussed the prospects for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU