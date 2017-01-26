Blockchain tech needs to be regulated, says MonetaGo CEO

New tech has been found useful in trade finance, issue of LCs, KYC and foreign remittances

New tech has been found useful in trade finance, issue of LCs, KYC and foreign remittances

The new tech has been found useful in trade finance, issue of LCs, collateral management, KYC and even foreign remittances: however it involves several different participants and hence they shall be regulated, said Jesse Chenard, CEO, MonetaGo, which is among very few global solution providers, in an interview to Business Standard.



The technology that was invented for a digital currency Bitcoin has found more takers elsewhere especially in sectors like finance, collateral management and even in capital market. However, with technology, which is like a public ledger, finding more takers, all those connected use companies, cryptography and software service providers, hardware providers etc should be regulated, said Chenard.



Chenard, who was in India last week, said that his firm had consulted the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology [IDRBT] set up by the Reserve Bank of India to find a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) on the applicability of BCT to a trade finance application with active participation of NPCI, banks and solution providers.



For crypto or digital currencies like Bitcoin, technology is used as a public ledger to track every unit of currency from the stage of mining to ultimate sale and works as a public ledger available to all concerned. Off late, the technology has been tested for many more usages by the financial sector and gained popularity with several central banks including the Reserve Bank of India recognizing it.



The IDRBT had launched the project to test the concept of applicability of the technology to the Indian Banking and Financial Industry workshop involving all the stakeholders such as the academicians, bankers, regulators and technology partners. IDRBT formed a Working Group with experts from RBI, IBA, NPCI, CCIL, ISI, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Infosys, TCS, IBM Research, Deloitte and MonetaGo as members.



While banks in concurrence with the regulators will be implementing agencies whenever the application of is used commercially, software and technology companies, hardware providers, consultants come from various segments and hence Jesse proposed registering them and prepare regulations.



Jesse said that the use of this technology, which the Harvard Business Review has acknowledged as foundational and not disruptive, can be even for managing know your client (KYC) where all records of an individual or an entity be maintained on block chain. The user be that capital market or banking entity can access them and the records of KYC can be stored without the possibility of tampering with it.



Jesse said, even the technology is useful in capital market and it brings advantages in the clearing and settlement processes reducing or eliminating trade errors, streamlining back office functions, and shortening settlement times. ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) has been working on a based test-bed to be a potential replacement for its Clearing House Electronic Sub-register System (CHESS). If KYC, clearing house activities are large enough, he explains, and if all such different activities are on different hyper ledger or blockchains than such block chains can be integrated.



Other areas where this technology is useful in country like India include Trade Finance where the technology usage enables automation of Letter of Credit creation (at least in big cases where all large participants and customs house are part of the chain), development of real-time tools for enforcing AML and customs activities, and associated cost savings.



At least one commodity exchange, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has a plan to use for the repository it is setting up. The exchange has already started giving RFID tags to all bags stored in warehouse it has recognised to track its movements and later on plans to use with the help of which a negotiable warehouse receipts can be issued, which will be traded as well as used to get bank finances.



BCT enables real-time settlement while reducing liquidity and operational costs apart from reducing frauds. This can even be applied for 24 by 7 bank settlements to promote cashless transactions at least for high value deals.

Rajesh Bhayani