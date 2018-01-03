Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Check out deals on Redmi Note 4, LG Q6 & more

Home-grown e-commerce giant is currently offering discounts on some popular smartphones -- including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy S7, Honor 9i, Google -- under the The three-day sale started today i.e. January 3 and will continue until January 5.

Along with discounts, the e-commerce portal is also offering buyback guarantee, damage protection and extended warranty services at a premium of Rs 99, Rs 500 and Rs 350, respectively.

In the buyback guarantee, the e-commerce portal claims to provide assured 50 per cent value of your phone at the purchase of your next phone from the portal.

In the damage protection plan, the company is providing one-year smartphone protection against any kind of accidental or liquid damage.

In the extended warranty plan, the company is offering an additional 1 year warranty fulfilled by

All these services are subjected to certain conditions, and the complete terms are available on the portal.

Here are the best deals currently available:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The higher-end variant of with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is currently available for purchase at Rs 10,999 – 15 per cent down from the actual cost of Rs 12,999. The e-commerce portal is also offering no cost equal monthly instalment option, which allows you to pay the overall cost of the phone in fixed equal monthly instalments without paying any additional interest charges.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi’s only stock Android-based Mi A1 gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is currently available for purchase at Rs 12,999 – 13 per cent down from the actual cost of Rs 14,999. The e-commerce portal is also offering no cost equal monthly instalment option, which allows you to pay the overall cost of the phone in fixed equal monthly instalments without paying any additional interest charges.

Google Pixel 2

The second-generation gets a flat discount of Rs 13,001, coupled with Rs 8,000 cashback on HDFC bank credit card, which brings down the effective cost of smartphone at Rs 39,999 from the launch price of Rs 61,000. The phone will go on sale at 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Galaxy S7 gets a price cut of Rs 19,010 and is currently available for purchase at Rs 26,990 – 41 per cent down from the actual cost of Rs 46,000. The e-commerce portal is offering no cost equal monthly instalment option, which allows you to pay the overall cost of the phone in fixed equal monthly instalments without paying any additional interest charges. The company is also offering additional Rs 3,000 off on selected mobile models on purchase of Galaxy S7 via exchanging old device.

LG Q6

The 18:9 screen-based LG Q6 gets a price cut of Rs 4,000 and is currently available for purchase at Rs 12,990 – 23 per cent down from the actual cost of Rs 16,990. The e-commerce portal is also offering no cost equal monthly instalment option, which allows you to pay the overall cost of the phone in fixed equal monthly instalments without paying any additional interest charges.

iPhone 8