Market Check: Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
PRICOL - BUY
TARGET: Rs 100
STOP LOSS: Rs 82
The stock has been in a range bound band for quite some time moving between 78 and 84.50 levels and now it has produced a tremendous spurt to give a breakout above the upper band of the range with very high volume. The RSI indicator has given a steep rise and the stock looks potentially strong for further upward move. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 100 keeping a stop loss of 82.
BAJAJ FINANCE SERVICES - BUY
CMP: Rs 4,364
TARGET: Rs 4,750
STOP LOSS: Rs 4,100
The stock has come out of the consolidation phase at around 4100 levels and has created a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart. With the RSI indicator bouncing back after a positive trend reversal is indicating further potential to scale new upside targets. We anticipate the stock to move towards its previous peak level of 4750. We recommend buy for an upside target of 4750 keeping a stop loss of 4100.
ICICI BANK - BUY
CMP: Rs 297.40
TARGET: Rs 320
STOP LOSS: Rs 284
The stock has been consolidating for quite some time between the range of 285 and 296 and now it has given a spurt to signal a breakout with decent volume participation. The RSI indicator has given a positive trend reversal signaling a buy and we anticipate the stock to scale further new heights till 320 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 320 keeping a stop loss of 284.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
