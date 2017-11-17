T N Ninan: Rating the raters

India’s sovereign rating upgrade by Moody’s Investors Service is a second shot in the arm for the Modi government, still reeling from domestic criticism for economic bungling. The first booster shot was the sharp improvement in the country’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings.

It will be the icing on the government’s cake if the July-September numbers on economic growth (due at the end of the month) show recovery from the low points of the previous two quarters. Even a mild upswing will mark a reversal from a six-quarter declining trend, and ...