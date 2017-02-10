Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's job is in no danger: InGovern founder
Business Standard

Hemant Bhargava appointed as LIC's MD

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

life insurance, LIC
Life Insurance Corporation of India

Hemant Bhargava was on Friday appointed as Managing Director of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

He is at present LIC's zonal manager, Delhi.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Bhargava's appointment to the post till his superannuation, ie, July 31, 2019, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hemant Bhargava appointed as LIC's MD

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors
Hemant Bhargava was on Friday appointed as Managing Director of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

He is at present LIC's zonal manager, Delhi.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Bhargava's appointment to the post till his superannuation, ie, July 31, 2019, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Hemant Bhargava appointed as LIC's MD

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors

Hemant Bhargava was on Friday appointed as Managing Director of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

He is at present LIC's zonal manager, Delhi.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Bhargava's appointment to the post till his superannuation, ie, July 31, 2019, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The top LIC management consists of the chairman and three managing directors.

image
Business Standard
177 22