Budget 2017 News
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Operation Clean: 527,000 taxpayers explain cash deposits after note ban
Dept extends deadline to Feb 15, asks all 1.8 million to furnish replies or face action
February 13, 2017, Monday
Common Budget leaves railways in a bind
With freight and passenger traffic dwindling, the transition could not have come at a worse time
February 13, 2017, Monday
Rural development given priority in Union Budget 2017: Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said rural development holds the key for the growth of Indian economy and stressed that he ...
February 10, 2017, Friday
Does Budget 2017 have what it takes to make India a less-cash economy?
The Modi govt is walking the talk and putting money where their mouth is, reports Tech in Asia
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
The time is ripe for RBI to front-load rate cuts
This, because of weak economic growth momentum, benign CPI and govt's commitment to fiscal prudence
February 06, 2017, Monday
Rs 10,000 cr in Budget to clear fertiliser subsidy dues: Ananth Kumar
The minister said that the overall budget allocation for the fertiliser sector is Rs 74,235 crore
February 06, 2017, Monday
Govt aims to pass two labour Bills in Budget session
The government wants to integrate around 40 labour laws into four pieces of legislation
February 06, 2017, Monday
Off-market deals under scanner
Sebi asked to provide details of such transactions for FinMin and tax department to study them
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Personal I-T base must be up before corporate tax cut: Hasmukh Adhia
1% cut in corporate income tax rate will cost Rs 18,000-19,000 crore in revenues, Adhia said
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Economy to grow more than 7% in FY18, says Shaktikanta Das
Despite the global headwinds, Das said India's growth remains much stronger
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Additional measures likely to protect donor's anonymity
In 2008, Rs 2.5 crore cash had vanished from the BJP's office at 11, Ashoka Road
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Bad bank can't be supported by govt alone, says Arun Jaitley
FM said he would not like to get into a situation where eventually NPAs become a govt issue
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Cap on online transaction service fee likely
Airtel payments bank charge a fee of 0.65% on all cash withdrawals above Rs 4,000 from the account
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget 2017: Tobacco farmers disappointed by hike in excise on cigarettes
Govt had hiked excise duty on unmanufactured tobacco to 8.3% from 4.2%
February 03, 2017, Friday
Govt to arm agencies to freeze assets of economic offenders
Confiscation of domestic assets in the initial phase of investigation
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget aims at fiscal improvement: S&P
It, however, added that country's debt remains a rating constrain
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Govt strikes balance between fiscal prudence, growth boost: Goldman Sachs
Economic Survey had earlier pegged the country's GDP growth at 6.75% to 7.5% in FY18
February 02, 2017, Thursday
USIBC welcomes Jaitley's 'admirable' budget, terms it 'forward-looking'
At a time of global uncertainty, budgets can be challenging to implement but the Finance Minister has done an admirable job:
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget 2017 for defence: Govt refuses to bite the bullet
FY18 allocation for defence accounts for 16.8% of govt spending, down from 17.1% in previous year
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Government borrowing target fails to enthuse market
Bond market, however, happy with the government's commitment to keep deficits under check