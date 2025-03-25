Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Budget / News / Delhi Budget 2025: ₹5,100 cr allocated for ₹2,500/month to eligible women

Delhi Budget 2025: ₹5,100 cr allocated for ₹2,500/month to eligible women

The Budget 2025-26 tabled in the Delhi Assembly has ten focus areas including infra development, electricity, roads, water, said CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta shows a folder containing budget papers at her office in Vidhan Sabha ahead of the presentation of the Delhi State Budget in the Assembly, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

The newly elected BJP government, on Tuesday, presented its maiden budget in the Delhi Assembly after over 26 years. Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for paying ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.  At a total outlay of ₹1 trillion, Delhi Budget 2025 sees an increase of 31.5 per cent from previous Budget.     CM Gupta further said that the ₹2,144 crore have been allocated for PM Jan Arogya Yojna. 
The Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi will now get an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for Ayushman Bharat. "Along with the cover of ₹5 lakh of the Center, the people of Delhi will be given a top-up of ₹5 lakh," she added.   Calling it a "historic budget", CM Gupta that the Budget has ten focus areas including infra development, electricity, roads, water. 
 
 

Delhi Assembly Budget 2025 Bharatiya Janata Party

