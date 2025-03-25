Delhi Budget 2025: ₹5,100 cr allocated for ₹2,500/month to eligible women

The newly elected BJP government, on Tuesday, presented its maiden budget in the Delhi Assembly after over 26 years. Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for paying ₹2,500 per month to eligible women. At a total outlay of ₹1 trillion, Delhi Budget 2025 sees an increase of 31.5 per cent from previous Budget. CM Gupta further said that the ₹2,144 crore have been allocated for PM Jan Arogya Yojna.
The Chief Minister said that the people of Delhi will now get an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for Ayushman Bharat. "Along with the cover of ₹5 lakh of the Center, the people of Delhi will be given a top-up of ₹5 lakh," she added. Calling it a "historic budget", CM Gupta that the Budget has ten focus areas including infra development, electricity, roads, water.