TN Budget: Fiscal deficit seen at 3% of GSDP in FY26; Hosur to be new GCC

The government of Tamil Nadu presented its Budget for 2025-26 on Friday, the final full-fledged one before the state election next year. The Budget includes increased allocations for flagship welfare schemes, incentives for gig workers, a plan for a new airport in Rameswaram, and plans to develop industrial parks for semiconductors and non-leather footwear. Additionally, the government has floated the idea of transforming Hosur into a new hub for global capability centres (GCCs).
Amid a language row with the Centre, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the government is strong in the two-language policy despite the challenging situation. Showing signs of fiscal consolidation, the fiscal deficit for 2025-26 was estimated at Rs 1,06,963 crore, equivalent to 3 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP). This is against an expected Rs 1,01,698 crore or 3.26 per cent in the revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25. This marks a dip of Rs 6,992 crore compared to the Budget Estimate of Rs 1,08,690 crore or 3.44 per cent of GSDP.
Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the state's revenue for the financial year 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 3,31,569 crore, while expenditure is estimated at Rs 3,73,204 crore, keeping the revenue deficit down to Rs 41,635 crore next year. The state estimates the revenue deficit at Rs 46,467 crore based on the revised estimate for 2024-25, compared to Rs 49,729 crore in the Budget Estimate, credit for which Thennarasu attributes to prudent fiscal management.
The government’s revenue from its own taxes is estimated to increase by 14.6 per cent in 2025-26. In an effort to provide impetus to economic growth through spending on capital works, capital expenditure in 2025-26 is projected at Rs 57,231 crore, an increase of 22.4 per cent over 2024-25 (RE). The state's outstanding debt for the next financial year is estimated to be 26.07 per cent of GSDP, or Rs 9.29 trillion.
The finance minister said that a 2,000-acre global city will be developed near Chennai, which will include schools, colleges, private enterprises, and other infrastructure. He added that the central government has withheld Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan funds of over Rs 2,000 crore, citing the three-language policy in the National Education Policy (NEP). The state government has allocated its own funds to the scheme.
He also announced a new airport in Rameswaram to improve connectivity to south Tamil Nadu. Land acquisition has been completed for the expansion of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi airports with an investment of Rs 2,938 crore, he said. The government will soon launch a programme to extend Rs 20,000 to gig workers to buy e-scooters and will introduce an insurance scheme for 150,000 gig workers to cover accidental death and disability. The state plans to set up lounges for workers in large cities like Chennai.
As part of the Semiconductor Mission 2030, the state will establish semiconductor parks in Coimbatore (Sulur and Palladam, 100 acres each). Plans were also unveiled to develop Hosur into a new hub for GCCs, research and development, and information technology.
"Over the past four years, leading global non-leather footwear manufacturers have set up factories in Viluppuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur, and Ariyalur. These factories have provided employment to over 100,000 people, with 80 per cent of the workforce being women from rural areas," the finance minister said.
To further boost this industry, two footwear industrial parks will be established in Cuddalore and Melur with an investment of Rs 250 crore, creating 10,000 jobs. Additionally, a Footwear Skill Training Centre will be set up by SIPCOT in Kallakurichi district.