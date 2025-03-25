Delhi Budget 'doubles' capex, allocates Rs 5,100 crore for women's welfare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs one lakh crore (one trillion) Budget for FY26 for the Union Territory, a 31.57 per cent increase over the Rs 76,000 crore FY25 Budget of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
In the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s first Budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, highlighted that she has doubled capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore. She said her government will focus on infrastructure development, the cleaning of Yamuna, and economic empowerment of women.
The Budget has allocated Rs 6,874 crore for the health sector (down from Rs 8,685 crore in the 2024-25 Budget), including for setting up health and wellness centres and expanding the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative. It has provided a total of Rs 12,952 crore for the transport sector, up from Rs 9,337 crore (2024-25 Budget), and Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked for the Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to eligible women — a key election plank of the BJP.
Leader of Opposition Atishi, who as the UT’s finance minister presented the FY25 Budget, accused the BJP government of deliberately not presenting the Economic Survey before the Budget. “If the government truly had Rs one lakh crore in revenue, they wouldn't have hesitated to present the Economic Survey in the Assembly. They hid it because the numbers would expose the truth behind this hollow Budget,” she said.
Atishi said the BJP government’s Budget has cut down allocations to essential sectors like education, health, and municipal services, saying the Budget reveals the government's "intent to weaken public services". “For the first time in 10 years, the education budget has fallen below 20 per cent (of the total), showing their agenda to destroy government schools. Health spending has also been cut to 13 per cent — the lowest in a decade — to dismantle free treatment services for the poor,” she said.
The former Delhi CM said the Rs 8,423 crore allocation to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 2024-25 has been slashed to Rs 6,897 crore this year, calling it an attempt to “cripple the city's cleaning system”.
During its election campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP had flagged how Arvind Kejriwal, and later the Atishi-led AAP government in Delhi, failed to invest in the UT’s infrastructure. During the AAP government’s tenure, revenue expenditure increased sharply, reaching 80 per cent of total expenditure in the 2024-25 Budget Estimates, and had peaked at 82.5 per cent in 2017-18. Welfare initiatives, such as subsidised electricity and improved healthcare and education, meant capital outlay fell to single digits as a percentage of total expenditure. It reached a mere 7.06 per cent in 2018-19 and hovered at that level in 2024-25.
In her 138-minute speech, Gupta slammed the previous AAP government for gnawing into the economic health of the national capital like termites. She said the Budget has allocated Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning, ensuring that only treated water enters the river through the decentralisation of 40 sewage treatment plants (STPs). Additionally, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the repair and upgradation of STPs, and Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines.
Gupta promised that the government will bring a new industrial policy and a new warehouse policy. A Traders' Welfare Board will also be established, and Delhi will host a 'Global Investment Summit' every two years. The Budget has allocated Rs 50 crore for skill development programmes, including bee-keeping. It also proposed that Delhi will host an 'International Film Festival' and allocated Rs 30 crore for the purpose.