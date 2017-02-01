Budget 2017: Key takeaways for education sector

- Two new AIIMS institute in Jharkhand and Gujarat
- Take steps to increase post-graduate seats for medical sciences
- Proposal to launch a system of measuring learning in schools. Emphasis on science education and flexible curriculum.
- Focus will be the 3,479 educationally backward blocks where the government proposes to introduce the practise of measuring annual learning outcome in schools.
- Certain colleges and institutions to be identified and granted an autonomous status based on accreditation.
- Use of DTH channels to link online courses available on the Swayam platform, that will offer 310 online courses, to enable student access high-quality education resource.
- A national agency to be instituted that will be in-charge of conducting all entrance exams for higher education. This would free the CBSS and ISCE from their current administrative responsibilities and focus on improving academic milieu.
- Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to be extended to more than 600 districts across the country. 110 centres to be opened to help youth get access to employment opportunities abroad.
- Rs 2,200 cr to be set aside for investment in vocational training.
- Innovation Fund for secondary education to be created.
