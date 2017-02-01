Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Agri credit raised to record Rs 10 lakh crore in FY18

FIPB to be abolished: FM Jaitley
Business Standard

Budget 2017: Key takeaways for education sector

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on Feb 1

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on February 1.

Business  Standard presents some key takeaways for the education sector from the Union Budget 2017:
 
  • Two new AIIMS institute in Jharkhand and Gujarat
  • Take steps to increase post-graduate seats for medical sciences 
  • Proposal to launch a system of measuring learning in schools. Emphasis on science education and flexible curriculum. 
  • Focus will be the 3,479 educationally backward blocks where the government proposes to introduce the practise of measuring annual learning outcome in schools. 
  • Certain colleges and institutions to be identified and granted an autonomous status based on accreditation.
  • Use of DTH channels to link online courses available on the Swayam platform, that will offer 310 online courses, to enable student access high-quality education resource. 
  • A national agency to be instituted that will be in-charge of conducting all entrance exams for higher education. This would free the CBSS and ISCE from their current administrative responsibilities and focus on improving academic milieu.
  • Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to be extended to more than 600 districts across the country. 110  centres to be opened to help youth get access to employment opportunities abroad.
  • Rs 2,200 cr to be set aside for investment in vocational training.
  • Innovation Fund for secondary education to be created.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Budget 2017: Key takeaways for education sector

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on Feb 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on Feb 1
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on February 1.

Business  Standard presents some key takeaways for the education sector from the Union Budget 2017:
 
  • Two new AIIMS institute in Jharkhand and Gujarat
  • Take steps to increase post-graduate seats for medical sciences 
  • Proposal to launch a system of measuring learning in schools. Emphasis on science education and flexible curriculum. 
  • Focus will be the 3,479 educationally backward blocks where the government proposes to introduce the practise of measuring annual learning outcome in schools. 
  • Certain colleges and institutions to be identified and granted an autonomous status based on accreditation.
  • Use of DTH channels to link online courses available on the Swayam platform, that will offer 310 online courses, to enable student access high-quality education resource. 
  • A national agency to be instituted that will be in-charge of conducting all entrance exams for higher education. This would free the CBSS and ISCE from their current administrative responsibilities and focus on improving academic milieu.
  • Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to be extended to more than 600 districts across the country. 110  centres to be opened to help youth get access to employment opportunities abroad.
  • Rs 2,200 cr to be set aside for investment in vocational training.
  • Innovation Fund for secondary education to be created.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget 2017: Key takeaways for education sector

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on Feb 1

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget as per schedule on February 1.

Business  Standard presents some key takeaways for the education sector from the Union Budget 2017:
 
  • Two new AIIMS institute in Jharkhand and Gujarat
  • Take steps to increase post-graduate seats for medical sciences 
  • Proposal to launch a system of measuring learning in schools. Emphasis on science education and flexible curriculum. 
  • Focus will be the 3,479 educationally backward blocks where the government proposes to introduce the practise of measuring annual learning outcome in schools. 
  • Certain colleges and institutions to be identified and granted an autonomous status based on accreditation.
  • Use of DTH channels to link online courses available on the Swayam platform, that will offer 310 online courses, to enable student access high-quality education resource. 
  • A national agency to be instituted that will be in-charge of conducting all entrance exams for higher education. This would free the CBSS and ISCE from their current administrative responsibilities and focus on improving academic milieu.
  • Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to be extended to more than 600 districts across the country. 110  centres to be opened to help youth get access to employment opportunities abroad.
  • Rs 2,200 cr to be set aside for investment in vocational training.
  • Innovation Fund for secondary education to be created.

image
Business Standard
177 22