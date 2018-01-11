Budget 2018 wish list: Smooth launch of REIT, infra status to real estate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan of building homes for all by 2022 is set to boost the by $1.3 trillion, create 60 million new houses and over 2 million jobs annually.

The year 2018 is likely to be steady in terms of institutional investment into More long-term and patient capital from stronger entities such as pension and sovereign funds is expected to enter the sector.

We may also see a return of some equity investments in the residential sector.

Key issues or areas of concern for the sector

* Rental yields in India are among the lowest in the world at 2.2%

* Complex regulations at the municipal level such as construction permits and property registration





Industry wants

* Grant infrastructure status to real estate, SEZs and industrial parks

* Include stamp duty as a part of GST

* Smooth launch of India's maiden this year, with all tax and regulatory hurdles crossed

PwC VIEW

Abhishek Goenka Leader- tax, PwC India

The triple impact of demonetisation, the Regulatory Act (RERA) and led to dramatic twists and turns in the sector and also changed the way of doing business, perhaps forever. While these developments were bound to create short-term pressures, stability in the long run is a definite outcome. The outlook for 2018 is positive, with change driving further change.

